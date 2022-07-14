Americans need to become more internationally aware

Though America is one of the leading great powers in the world, its citizens are in the dark when it comes to international affairs, according to a 2022 survey by Pew Research Center. Sure, most Americans can point out Kim Jong Un’s face from a mile away, but 59 percent of Americans don’t know what the flag of India looks like — even though it has the second-largest population in the world.

It doesn’t stop there. Half of Americans in a 2019 survey by Council on Foreign Relations couldn’t point out Afghanistan as the country that functioned as a safe haven for the terrorist group Al-Qaeda, despite the United States waging war in the country for almost 20 years.

Americans aren’t alone in this world. On the contrary, they’ve never been more interconnected. The travel time between continents has gone from months to days, and any information in the world is only a few clicks away due to the internet’s fast evolution. Americans desperately need to become more informed on international affairs to understand the world around them and become more passionate about fellow humans.

Just like any kind of learning, unrelenting curiosity fuels news consumption. The first step is to nurture that curiosity by combining interests with global events and foreign places. Love fashion? Delve into the clothing styles in areas you seldom hear of. Utilize Instagram pages and websites, or even historical records and research papers if your interests take you that far. International affairs connect to everything we do, so any niche topic eventually leads to current world events.

More than 80 percent of Americans get their news from an electronic device, according to a 2019 Pew Research study. Social media can be a hub for misinformation, but if used correctly, it can offer users unlimited insight. The key to not being fooled is the breadth of access and consuming news from multiple outlets rather than a single one. Each media outlet has its target audience, which leads to it preferring to report on some topics over others.

For example, the New York Times reported on China’s human rights violations against the Muslim-majority Uyghur ethnic group only once in the past month. The Qatar-based news network Al-Jazeera discussed the topic seven times in the same period. The difference between them is that, unlike the New York Times, Al-Jazeera’s target audience is people in the Arab world, many of which are Muslim.

Often, a lack of exposure to a topic can cause a person to be more apathetic. Golden State Warriors investor Chamath Palihapitiya said in a January episode of his podcast “All-in” that “nobody cares” about the Uyghur genocide. Later in the podcast, the billionaire admitted to his own ignorance of the genocide in Xinxiang, China.

Palihapitiya is not alone— one in five Americans don’t know that Xinxiang has the highest concentration of Muslims in China, despite the United States government condemning China’s actions in the region earlier this year. The more diverse a person’s media consumption is, the more perspectives and values they can consider, and the more compassionate they can become.

While it’s important to be informed on global affairs, sometimes it can be draining. Globalization and increased internet availability makes every aspect of the world at any point readily accessible. Scroll through enough news feeds and you can be easily overwhelmed by the torrent of bad news. After all, humans are drawn toward hearing and remembering tragedy, according to a Canadian survey.

Constant reports of war, violence and grief from every corner of the earth can leave a reader feeling like the world is in a state of decline. In reality, the world is just as complex as the people who live in it. Even in the most war-torn regions, there are stories of hope and joy. It’s important to seek lighthearted news around the world when things seem a little too bleak.

As citizens of a global great power, Americans have a unique duty to be aware of global affairs. Every four years we elect a president who will greatly influence international politics compared to other countries, so it’s imperative to have at least some awareness of what happens beyond our country’s borders. We owe it to the world.

