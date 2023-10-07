America’s unjust treatment of transgender athletes has no logical root

Across the United States, 23 separate states have passed laws restricting transgender female athletes from being able to participate in sports conforming to their gender identity. These policies are a hate-filled, unjustifiable attempt to demean trans individuals by removing their rights, and these legislative actions should not be allowed to continue.

Although specifics of these laws restricting trans participation in sports vary from state to state, the politicians backing them all share similar mindsets regarding the issue. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey stated in a March 30 interview with Arizona Mirror, “[these laws are …] framed to protect girls’ sports, female sports, and Title IX.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott voiced a similar opinion when he said women’s sports are “being threatened” by allowing trans females to participate in them, according to CNN. Political leaders such as Ducey and Abbott have said trans women have a physical advantage over their cisgender counterparts, and allowing such individuals to compete only harm athletic opportunities of cis women.

“Across our country, [cis] female athletes are currently losing scholarships, opportunities, medals and training opportunities,” said Ohio GOP Rep. Jena Powell, a cosponsor of Ohio’s bill to ban trans females from sports, according to the Associated Press.

These accusations have little basis in either scientific fact or in the number of trans females actively participating in the sports which they have been portrayed as a threat.

According to a 2017 study by Sports Medicine, later published by the National Library of Medicine, “There is no direct or consistent research suggesting trans female individuals (or male individuals) have an athletic advantage at any stage of their transition.”

Outside of Sports Medicine’s study, little scientific research involving trans collegiate athletes has occurred.

In addition, the total trans population in the U.S. is not large enough to necessitate outlawing their ability to compete in sports. According to a 2022 study from the Williams Institute at the UCLA School of Law, 1.6 million Americans of ages 13 and older identify as trans, accounting for 1.9 percent of the total U.S. population. Of this 1.9 percent, 39 percent identify as trans females, meaning only 0.74 percent of the total U.S. population is trans female.

Even fewer of these trans females are likely to play sports. According to a 2015 study performed by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health on the percentage of American adults playing sports, 16 percent of adult American women play sports. If 16 percent of adult trans women participate in sports, then only 0.03 percent of the entire U.S. population is made up of adult trans female athletes.

Only one trans athlete competes in the entirety of Ohio, according to journalist Pablo Torre of Meadowlark Studios. Why, then, did Rep. Powell make such broad accusations against transgender athletes when only a single such athlete exists in Powell’s state?

The answer, unfortunately, lies in bigotry, an issue the U.S. has been mired regarding the treatment of trans citizens for decades. Individuals who come to the decision to medically transition to a gender that better conforms with their gender identity do not do it solely for the purpose of being able to dominate in sports – they do so in an effort to be satisfied with their sense of self and to be at peace with who they are.

Trans athletes who pursue sports do so in large part due to the incredible means of societal connection and socialization it can provide one with, especially as a youth. Denying trans females the opportunity to participate in sports denies them the right to develop meaningful relationships.

These laws are not rooted in science, nor in women’s sports being overwhelmed by a flood of trans female athletes, but in political leaders who wish to attack the rights of trans Americans and bully them into forgoing the opportunity to live a fulfilling life.

As Americans, we cannot allow for such hate-fueled biases to create unjust laws, any more than we can allow the individuals responsible for passing these laws to maintain their seats of authority which they would use to destroy the rights of minorities.

For real change to occur which allows trans females to freely enjoy the incredible benefits of sports, we must instead elect leaders who are intent on protecting the rights of their citizens who are routinely faced with discrimination for simply wanting to exist as their authentic selves.

Featured Illustration by Bella DuBose