An ACL-inspired playlist to get you through this no-festival year

An ACL-inspired playlist to get you through this no-festival year

October 01
02:00 2020
In a non-pandemic world, over 450,000 music lovers would be gearing up for days spent in Zilker Park at Austin City Limits. The two-weekend festival, which has been around since its single-weekend start in 2002,  traditionally falls on the first two weekends of October, but the COVID-19 pandemic has rendered the 2020 festival nonexistent. If you’ve been hit with the ACL blues, never fear — I’ve rounded up a playlist inspired by headliners and performers from the last three years to (hopefully) ease some of your pain and recreate the festival vibe from home.

Tame Impala — “Let It Happen”

Beyoncé — “Formation”

Childish Gambino — “IV. Sweatpants”

Kacey Musgraves — “Oh, What a World”

Mumford & Sons — “Hopeless Wanderer”

Billie Eilish — “COPYCAT”

Cardi B — “Bartier Cardi”

The Killers — “All These Things That I’ve Done”

Metallica — “Enter Sandman”

Khalid — “Shot Down”

Guns N’ Roses — “Live and Let Die”

Lizzo — “Like A Girl”

Jay Z — “03′ Bonnie & Clyde”

LANY — “Thru These Tears”

Red Hot Chili Peppers — “Dani California”

Kevin Garrett — “Coloring”

Hozier — “Wasteland, Baby!”

Chance the Rapper — “Chain Smoker”

Father John Misty — “Funtimes in Babylon”

BROCKHAMPTON — “FIGHT”

The Head and the Heart — “Library Magic”

The Wombats — “Greek Tragedy”

Vance Joy — “Saturday Sun”

Foster the People — “Helena Beat”

Lil Uzi Vert — “Erase Your Social”

ACL, austin city limits, festival, music, playlist, songs
Haley Arnold

Haley Arnold

