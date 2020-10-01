An ACL-inspired playlist to get you through this no-festival year
In a non-pandemic world, over 450,000 music lovers would be gearing up for days spent in Zilker Park at Austin City Limits. The two-weekend festival, which has been around since its single-weekend start in 2002, traditionally falls on the first two weekends of October, but the COVID-19 pandemic has rendered the 2020 festival nonexistent. If you’ve been hit with the ACL blues, never fear — I’ve rounded up a playlist inspired by headliners and performers from the last three years to (hopefully) ease some of your pain and recreate the festival vibe from home.
Tame Impala — “Let It Happen”
Beyoncé — “Formation”
Childish Gambino — “IV. Sweatpants”
Kacey Musgraves — “Oh, What a World”
Mumford & Sons — “Hopeless Wanderer”
Billie Eilish — “COPYCAT”
Cardi B — “Bartier Cardi”
The Killers — “All These Things That I’ve Done”
Metallica — “Enter Sandman”
Khalid — “Shot Down”
Guns N’ Roses — “Live and Let Die”
Lizzo — “Like A Girl”
Jay Z — “03′ Bonnie & Clyde”
LANY — “Thru These Tears”
Red Hot Chili Peppers — “Dani California”
Kevin Garrett — “Coloring”
Hozier — “Wasteland, Baby!”
Chance the Rapper — “Chain Smoker”
Father John Misty — “Funtimes in Babylon”
BROCKHAMPTON — “FIGHT”
The Head and the Heart — “Library Magic”
The Wombats — “Greek Tragedy”
Vance Joy — “Saturday Sun”
Foster the People — “Helena Beat”
Lil Uzi Vert — “Erase Your Social”
