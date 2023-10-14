An actor’s celebrity status should not be the deciding factor for casting animated movies

2023 has provided viewers with a wide variety of animated movies, testing out new ideas like Disney’s “Elemental” and producing anticipated sequels like Sony’s “Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse.” One of the most anticipated animated movies was Illumination Studio’s “The Super Mario Bros movie,” which was announced back in late January 2018. The audience feedback fluctuated immensely, partly due to the selection of celebrities chosen to voice act for the movie.

Casting celebrities purely for their fame has been a practice in the film industry for a long time, but recently has become more common. The practice is called “stunt casting” and the idea is that the celebrity name will attract more viewers. Many companies categorize actors by ranking to see who is more likely to produce money if hired.

There is a clear issue with hiring celebrities just because they are famous and that was seen with the voice acting selection of the Mario movie. When the cast was revealed on Sept. 23, 2021, Nintendo Direct fans had very strong opinions over the selection, mainly over the lead cast member, American actor Chris Pratt playing the role of Mario. Pratt released a video on Instagram that he would be working hard to provide a voice unlike any other.

When the first trailer was released in October of last year, people were disappointed to see that his voice sounded like his regular speaking voice. TV personality Amber Gill would go on Twitter and claim she could do a better voice than Pratt.

Another actor who was criticized was Seth Rogan, the voice of Donkey Kong in the movie. When interviewed by comicbook.com, he said that he does not do voices. He was not as harshly criticized as Pratt for not stylizing a voice because he had a unique laugh that added to the character throughout the movie.

There are occasions when certain actors or comedians can fit into a role because of their voice. Comedian John Mulaney has seen success in voicing animated characters such as Spider-Ham in “Into the Spider-Verse” and Jack Horner in “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.” Mulaney’s voice is easily recognizable and it fits the chaotic characters he is given to play. When he plays a character, he also tends to go beyond a normal speaking voice by giving a lot of energy in the voice he gives the characters.

After viewing the movie, it is clear that Pratt’s voice is significantly different from the voice Mario has had throughout many of the games he has appeared in. A difference between his voice and the voice of Mario in the game series is that the video game voice actor for Mario, Charles Martinet, puts on a voice that is more lighthearted and fun than his speaking voice and is distinct enough to be recognized almost from anywhere. In an interview with Great Big Story, Martinet tells the story of how he got the role of Mario and had experience being an actor and voice actor before becoming Mario.

There is a difference in the methods of acting for different media. For live-action movies, which many actors such as Pratt are used to, the vocal performance does not need to be as strong because actors can perform with their body language and facial expressions. Voice acting has none of that and requires that any expression be exaggerated to make up for the fact that actors only have their voices.

Voice actors have dedicated a lot of time to their craft, improving their vocal performances to give life to an animated character. Animation studios need to stop choosing the same celebrity repeatedly, especially when there is so much potential for voice actors to make a name in the voice-acting industry. Live-action actors can be amazing in their field, but voice acting should be left to the voice actors.