‘Andor’ is a breath of fresh air for the Star Wars universe

A new entry in the Star Wars saga, “Andor,” was released Sept. 21 on Disney+. The “Rogue One” prequel has currently put out five episodes for longtime franchise fans to binge and analyze.

“Andor” follows Diego Luna as Cassian Andor, who must flee from an oppressive corporation closing in on him and the people he cares about.

The first few episodes offer a slower-paced introduction to Andor’s journey and the characters who accompany him. It’s a different side of Star Wars — one more akin to the neo-noir tones of “Blade Runner” and “Cyberpunk 2077.”

The main cast consists of Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen, Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael, Kyle Soller as Syril Karn and Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma. This large group of characters could be overwhelming for other shows, yet this cast manages to ground it concisely. There aren’t any lightsabers or epic space battles. Instead, viewers get more intimate character beats and plot points with the residents of the planet Fest.

We get to see the mundane lifestyle before the eventual storm comes to take that all away. While slow, the beginnings of “Andor” still lay the groundwork for a strong story to come.

Cassian is caught in a bad situation with corrupt corporate officers that leaves a trail right to him and everyone he knows. A rogue officer, Karn, is in pursuit of Cassian’s arrest for the sake of order and rules. Despite his relentlessness, the series shows that Karn is just someone who wishes to do what’s right in his eyes.

Each episode builds tension and eventual chaos as Karn gets closer to Cassian. During this, Luthen secretly meets with Cassian to recruit him to the growing Rebellion against the Empire. It’s more of a political thriller than past Star Wars media. There won’t be surprise cameos or endless Easter eggs that draw attention away from the main characters.

This series tries to expose a new side of the universe with a focus on Cassian’s troubled life before the events of “Rogue One.” While prequels haven’t always worked out in the past, this one succeeds by taking the time to develop a core group of characters in a tight narrative.

“Andor” appears more real and of higher quality compared to past Star Wars shows. This is due to an emphasis on real-life shooting and practical sets that bring everything to life. Additionally, the cinematography and visual effects look phenomenal for a TV series. The grimy and lived-in aesthetic of the planet Fest is beautifully captured on screen. The few spaceships present remain as good as the film counterparts.

Action isn’t a focus during the first two episodes but the third includes a fun amount. There’s a sequence where Cassian and Luthen must evade a swarm of corporate troops closing in on them. They fight wave after wave until they see an opportunity for escape. The action sequence exudes exhilaration and excitement and makes you fear whether they’ll make it out on time. As Karn and the other soldiers are on pursuit, Cassian springs a clever trap to distract them.

The explosion of another speeder car takes out a few of the soldiers and leaves Karn in a state of shock. It all comes together in a high-speed chase across the small town onto Luthen’s getaway ship. There’s an extended close-up shot of Karn’s face as he realizes all his pain and effort was for nothing. There’s some sympathy for the main antagonist as he loses what he believed was right.

“Andor” is a fresh entry in the Star Wars universe that chooses to focus on an unknown character with untapped potential for unique storytelling and creative direction.

It’s a mature story about a reluctant protagonist who must realize there’s more to fight for than just yourself. While there are still several episodes left and a second season in the works, the potential for greatness remains strong with “Andor.”

Joaquin’s rating: 4.5/5

Featured Illustration by Erika Sevilla