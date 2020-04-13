‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ is the game the world needs right now

If you have been on Twitter at all within the last month, you have seen that one of the only positive things going on right now is “Animal Crossing: New Horizons.” The latest installment in the beloved series is nothing short of amazing. It brings a whole new level of customization mixed with millions of things to do, making it one of the most entertaining games of 2020 so far.

I must confess, this is the first “Animal Crossing” game I have ever played, so I am nowhere near qualified to talk about the past games, but as far as “New Horizons” goes, I have a lot of praise.

First things first (probably the most important), it has been one of the biggest stress relievers during this time. If school work is overwhelming or being in isolation for the last month is becoming too much, I can just go fishing and sell all my belongings until I am out of debt. That’s right, in this game you are in debt to a money-hungry raccoon named Tom Nook. Most games that have to do with being in debt rely on petty side missions that can lose the pull the game may have on the player. There is no case of that here at all. I feel like every little thing I do in the game is enjoyable, and I have yet to be bored. I also have yet to beat the game because I hear that time-skipping in the game is for disingenuous people and I would hate to anger everyone on Twitter.

Second, the customization is insane. From clothes to paintings, there are so many things that can help you be indistinguishable from the rest of the players. There are countless codes online you can use to access player-made designs, and I always love going on Twitter and Reddit to see what creative things people are coming up with.

Right now, the game is having a “Bunny Day” promotion, where you can collect all types of items that are in relation to the current season. If that is any foreshadowing as to what the game intends to do as the year goes by, I think the game has potential to hold up tremendously throughout the year.

I find it weird to say that graphics in a game — where the game looks extremely cartoon-heavy — are stunning, but the game really does look amazing. All of the nature aspects, alongside the wholesome player models, makes the game even more enjoyable than before.

I tend to find myself losing track of time when I play this, so if you ever need a time-killer, this game is the one for you. I also understand some people do not want to buy a completely new console just to play one game, and if that is the case, there are plenty of YouTube videos and Twitch streams to hold you over. I know it is not the real thing, but it is the next best thing.

So, when it comes to “Animal Crossing: New Horizons,” there is no better game for people under a lot of stress right now. It is soothing and almost therapeutic. I cannot speak for the prior games, but I really do not see myself putting this one down anytime soon. I do not have the best knowledge when it comes to video games, but I can tell you when I have a great time playing one. This is definitely one of those games.

Final Rating: 4.75/5

Featured Illustration: Miranda Thomas