Animation is for everyone, not just kids

Animation is an art form that I have enjoyed for as long as I can remember. The way images are hand-drawn, generated by computers, molded out of clay or carefully crafted in other ways that are able to be translated onscreen has always been impressive. However, as much as it has to offer for everyone, there are always going to be folks who lump it together with content aimed at kids or claim that animation is “just for children.”

I could go into a rant on how much I do not care for that mindset, how limiting it is for the medium (animation is a medium, not a genre) or how condescending it is to creators when audiences debate whether or not animation is for them.

Who says it can only be enjoyed by kids? Those who pushed themselves to grow up too quickly and repressed their childhoods for so long that they can’t enjoy something that is for any viewer?

One might wonder what animation can do on its own or what other mediums cannot do as well as animation. One of the advantages animation has as a method for storytelling, is it has more room for exaggeration and cartoony elements to further slapstick comedy as well as convey emotions.

In a series like “Looney Tunes,” one could have a safe, anchor, giant boulder or grand piano dropped on them, survive an up-close encounter with an explosion or survive falling off a cliff because that’s simply how things work in animation— along with the suspension of belief. If a regular human had a similar encounter with a piano being dropped on them, they wouldn’t walk away from that so easily. Don’t believe me? Check out “Who Framed Roger Rabbit” for clarification.

Another benefit animation has is being able to create lively locations, worlds and backgrounds that wouldn’t be possible to make in live-action. Disney and Pixar are only two out of many animation studios that have proven this, with the iconic locations and settings they have made for their movies and shows. Also, the visuals that animation is able to provide when done right can be quite breathtaking and out of this world.

What especially can be strong with animation is when it’s able to tug at your heartstrings and make you feel the emotions the characters are going through. A film like “Up” tells the story of Carl and his wife Ellie from when they were kids, to their trip to the clinic to when they spent their final moments together. The musical score perfectly fit the heartbreaking scenes. As such, there are plenty of ways that animation can be not just for kids, but for everyone.

True story: when I was younger, I reached a point where I wondered if I was getting too old to still watch cartoons and enjoy doing so. However, through the films “Ratatouille” and “Meet the Robinsons,” I decided that — like many others — I could still enjoy animation while becoming an adult.

Walt Disney himself summed up this problem best when he said, “You’re dead if you aim only for kids, adults are only kids grown up anyway.”

When one makes content that is insulting with how it talks down to its audience, you get “gems” like “Peppa Pig.” Some pieces of animation are aimed primarily at kids, some are aimed primarily at adults and some are able to be enjoyed by audience members of any age.

Animation is a medium and form of entertainment that is at its best when it’s for everyone. By subjecting yourself to the mindset that it is only for children, you promote a form of thinking among higher-ups in the industry that they can only make a product that will insult the intelligence of viewers, because they don’t care enough about the final film.

Featured Illustration By Miranda Thomas