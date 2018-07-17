‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ continues Marvel’s hot streak

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” marks the 20th entry in the ever-expansive Marvel Cinematic Universe, and there seems to be no sign of stopping anytime soon.

At this rate, I would expect the quality of these things to be absolutely down in the gutter. But, if “Ant-Man and the Wasp” tells me anything, the films out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are only going to continue to be as reliably good as ever.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” follows Scott Lang as he tries to juggle the trials and tribulations of not only being a good superhero but also being a good father, all the while being placed under house arrest. When Lang gets embroiled with Hank Pym and Hope Van Dyne once again, he now finds himself fighting alongside the Wasp in a daring rescue mission, which also uncovers buried secrets from the past.

After the devastating events of “Avengers: Infinity War,” Marvel needed a big pick-me-up in terms of emotional stability for its fans, and this film provides the perfect remedy. It is easily one of the most fun, most entertaining entry in all of the well-established Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Just like all of the non-group centered films in this universe, “Ant-Man and the Wasp” relies very heavily on comedy, and thankfully it worked very well here. It plays on the fact that Ant-Man is a somewhat silly hero, and most of the jokes landed. I was cracking up throughout most of the film, and I was very glad for it.

Along with the good humor, the relatively low stakes also helped ground the film a bit more, especially after following the insane stakes in “Infinity War.” Like I said before, this needed to be an emotional reliever, and these elements worked very well for the film.

The inclusion of Evangeline Lilly’s Wasp as a main character only elevated this film into being something much more than what it might have been without her. Her charisma and charm worked hand-in-hand with Paul Rudd’s charm, and their chemistry together was just about perfect. Lilly was a very welcome addition into this world, and I need to see her in more Marvel films because her presence alone boosts the film up.

Rudd is as good as ever playing Ant-Man again, and his performance here only further proves he was born to play this superhero. No one could do it better than him, and I do not want to see anyone else play Ant-Man besides Rudd.

My complaints with the film lay within the odd pacing present in the halfway point of the film. For about 30 minutes or so right in the middle of the film, it screeches to an absolute halt and becomes very slow for some reason. After about a full hour of steady pacing filled with action, jokes and pure entertainment, it devolves into shoddy exposition scenes and lazy storytelling. The shift in pacing is utterly jarring because it happens completely out of nowhere, and it took me out of the film for a bit. Thankfully it did not last long and went right back to the pacing from the beginning of the film and kept it up until the end.

My other complaint with the film is the villain Ghost played by Hannah John-Kamen. The acting performance by John-Kamen was good, but the character itself was the issue. Marvel is not really known for having great villains, but with Ego, Vulture, Hela, Kilmonger and Thanos, they seemed to be upping its game in delivering quality villains — up until this film for Ghost, that is. Her motives and intentions were clear and concise, but she was not very menacing or threatening enough to justify having a quality villain.

“Ant-Man and the Wasp” is the literal epitome of watching a movie with a smile on your face the entire time. From the moment the film started to the moment the credits rolled, I was smiling just about the entire time. Not only is it one of the most fun films in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it is also the most fun I have had in a theater this entire year. Even during the slight pacing drag in the middle, I was constantly entertained by the film, thanks to the wonderful performances by Rudd and Lilly and the slick, smooth direction by Peyton Reed.

Even if for some reason, you are not a fan of these Marvel movies, I can wholeheartedly say to check this one out because you are most likely sure to have a thrillingly fun time with it.

My Rating: 4/5

