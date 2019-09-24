Apple TV+ is bound to get lost in the war of streaming services

New streaming services are starting to constantly appear in today’s new age of entertainment. From Disney Plus to HBO Max, these streaming services, along with so many others, are inevitable as ever whether we like it or not.

Many popular old school television shows are being brought back onto these various streaming platforms, too. The concept of rekindled nostalgia brings a whole new level of enticing perspective to subscribers.

Apple has recently introduced its own streaming service, Apple TV+, which is expected to launch on Nov. 1 while another streaming service from a huge company by the name of Disney Plus will be launching close by on Nov. 12.

This sounds to me like Apple wants to see who makes it to the finish line first in a race for streaming viewership.

According to cnet, the new Apple TV+ will be $5 a month and will include nine programs. If you have the latest Apple product, you are eligible for a free subscription for a year.

Although the price may seem affordable, I think Apple should rethink launching this service.

Apple products have already risen in price over the past couple of years and they continue to release new products each year, ranging from a new iPad to new models of Airpods.

Imagine having to spend a month’s worth of rent to buy an iPhone to only to get a one-year subscription.

It seems like over saturation to me and Apple is hardly taking a dent in their revenue by giving away a free $5 subscription, no matter how many people have iPhones.

I’m already overwhelmed by having to catch up to the latest Apple product anyway. I still use an iPhone 6s Plus and yes, it is still in good condition.

Besides that though, let’s look at the bigger picture here. It’s a total scam and comes off as really elitist.

I don’t see how it’s fair to those who still own an older model of an Apple product and not being eligible for this new subscription service. I never thought I would have to pay more for already being an existing Apple user.

I suppose to Apple owning at least one or two of their products isn’t enough.

Another issue I have is not knowing if there will be a variety of shows and movies to choose from. I like having Netflix because I have the option to choose a different genre to watch and I do not know how much content Apple will be frequently pouring onto their own respective service.

As of now, only nine titles have been confirmed for their service with big names like Steven Spielberg, J.J. Abrams and Oprah Winfrey attached to projects.

While they sure know how to focus on big names, I wonder if they even know who their target audience is besides built in fanbases of the few people I mentioned previously.

I’m not quite sure how Apple TV+ will survive against the other competing streaming services that already exist.

Honestly, Apple should stick to what they know best, which is coming up with a repetitive re-edition of their iPhone.

Disney already prides itself on monopolizing media, so I can’t see Apple being able to compete with the grasp that Disney already has on so many things, especially with Disney releasing their own service closely to Apple’s.

I’m hoping that Apple will realize that there is absolutely no need for this at all.

Hang on to your $5 as you’re probably better off saving that money to buy the next, new and supposedly “better” Apple product, anyway.

Featured Illustration: Zahraa Hassan