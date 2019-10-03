With rise of technology, libraries are becoming a thing of the past

Libraries have been around forever.

The world’s oldest known library was founded in the seventh century B.C. Libraries were first used to house religious text, but as centuries have gone and passed, they now provide various resources and services of media to individuals and groups in the community.

They can house opportunities for education, information and personal development. They offer recreation and leisure activities including story time, movie days, art, author-signings and more.

Despite all of this, the visitation of libraries from 2012 to 2015 dropped from 53 percent to 44 percent.

Libraries are very much a thing of the past and it pains me to admit it, but it’s true.

For one, libraries are getting left behind as technology continues to take over, and people don’t really have the time to stop at the library whenever they need to get work done.

Libraries are only used to their full potential when located on a college campus. In college settings, students use the library as a space to study, use a computer and get their printing done. People go to local libraries for about the same reasons, but they don’t receive the same amount of traffic.

Adults don’t need libraries on a daily basis to print out essays and handouts like so many students do.

Now don’t get me wrong, I am an avid reader and I love going to libraries, but I haven’t been to one since eighth grade and that was about five years ago. This is because life, like for many people, has gotten too busy to stop at the library and simply check out a book.

About 10 or more years ago, libraries were assimilated to be a part of the average American everyday life, but that has changed.

As the world moves at a faster pace and technology continues to take over our lives, there is less time to go to a library. However, if you do have the time, there’s almost no real point because technology now almost renders them completely obsolete.

I still read a lot of books, but just not through the library. I have wide access to free and paid books straight from my phone and it makes my life easier.

Another reason why people aren’t visiting the library is that libraries have become almost inconvenient. It’s very convenient when there’s a place that’ll let you print, fax and check out books all in one place, but it becomes inconvenient when you can drive somewhere that’s closer or just use your phone instead.

Going to the library is like going into a grocery store. It is going to take about an hour or more. You first have to ask for help or look around for what you need, then you need to get a library card if you do not already have one, then if there’s a line, you have to wait until you can print or use a desktop.

It’s a whole process that some people may not have time to partake in.

Libraries once played an important role in the life of Americans, but unfortunately, that is just not the case anymore.

They aren’t a necessity to live, and people are finding other resources to get information from. If libraries don’t adapt to the times then there is no hope for them.

They’ll get left behind as soon as people walk past them.

Featured Illustration: Jae-Eun Suh