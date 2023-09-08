Ariana Grande’s new album is a trip down memory lane

It was a surprise for fans all across the world.

On August 19, Ariana Grande posted a reel on her Instagram account. In it, a camera was moving towards the TV, showing scenes of Grande smiling and singing in front of a microphone. While the camera traveled, it passed over items on a table. That was when fans realized this was not a regular Instagram reel but a teaser.

On that same day, Grande announced that the 10th-anniversary edition of her album “Yours Truly” would be out on August 25.

When the 10th anniversary of the album Yours Truly was released on August 25, it did well soon after. The album earned five million streams. It also charted in Apple Music’s top 10 in more than 40 countries.

The album had the same original feelings and elements as the version from 2013. Hard work, love, and dedication helped Grande create the album. Yet grief, struggle and remembrance were the new elements added to the album. It was like a reminder of how Grande became who she is today.

Including songs from the original 2013 release, the album also had live versions of the songs: Honeymoon Avenue, Daydeamin’, Tattooed Heart, Right There and The Way. Grande had performed them with a live band in London.

The live versions add a new feeling to the decade-old songs. The strings and piano in the background created a nostalgic and warm feeling, while the percussion and Grande’s vocals made the songs feel as if they were brand new.

It brought back memories for many fans, reminding some of how they have supported Grande since she first appeared in the spotlight.

Each song in the album has its unique origin and meaning to them. In Tattooed Heart, Grande revealed in an interview with Billboard that she wrote it herself in her bedroom when she was 17. She wrote it at an age when she felt the feeling of loneliness. Tattooed Heart and the other songs from the album can make a listener feel Grande’s emotions and passion through her lyrics.

Another song from the album that earns an honorable mention is The Way, which featured Mac Miller. He and Grande dated from 2012 to 2017, and they broke up in 2018. And sadly, four months after they broke up, Miller died of an accidental overdose at his home.

To honor him, Grande paid tribute to him on the album by adding Miller’s original lyrics from the 2013 version. In the YouTube video of the song, when the picture and song fade out, “feat. Mac Miller” stays for the last few seconds of the video.

Both the 2013 and the 2023 version of The Way adds feelings of somberness and remembrance. Grande wanted to honor the late rapper in her album. That feeling and emotion make the album more impactful to those who listen to it and those who are fans of Miller.

The feeling and emotion are also present throughout the other tracks. The lyrics of Honeymoon Avenue are an outcry to a relationship going downhill. Lyrics in The Way is a song expressing how much someone is loved. Tattooed Heart is a song that tells someone not to worry; trust the loved one, and everything will be fine. The album is an album full of love songs.

In the Q&A with Billboard to promote the release of the 10th-anniversary Yours Truly album, Grande reflected on her younger self when she first entered the music industry. She said, “Stay present and don’t be afraid to say no when you are running on empty and they are sending you around. Don’t be afraid to say no when you need rest.”

All in all, the 10th-anniversary edition of Yours Truly is a rollercoaster of emotions. Thinking about how much she has grown as an artist shows the amount of dedication she has put into the album. And Grande still cares and loves her fans; she said in an interview with Allure that Yours Truly, the 10th-anniversary edition, was a “surprise for my fans.”

Today, Ariana Grande continues to grow in the music world. Her new album shows how much she has accomplished in the last decade.