Artists going solo isn’t the end of the world

To the surprise of many, Hayley Williams from Paramore announced her new solo project on Jan. 6, marking her first solo music from the alternative rock band. This isn’t William’s first project outside Paramore, but it is her first plunge into the solo musician world.

Despite the general excitement from fans, some took to Twitter to point out the possible implication of Williams’ solo career on Paramore’s future. Although Williams and her fellow bandmates have not commented on the future of the band, some worry that the band’s 16-year run might come to an end soon.

Musicians leaving their respective groups or releasing solo music has become a euphemism for the disintegration of a band in the music industry, but it doesn’t guarantee the end.

Artists launching their solo careers doesn’t diminish the artistry of the group or solo artist but is rather an opportunity to appreciate the group’s discography and to further support individual musicians and their solo music.

Although saddening, there are a variety of reasons for artists to go solo. Feuds between bandmates, artistic differences or simply wanting to pursue solo projects are all valid and highly sensationalized reasons for solo careers.

When an artist announces their departure from a group or band, it’s difficult to understand the artist’s thought process and why the band couldn’t just work their problems out and stay together. Often times, fans will take to social media and debate why an artist would leave a group to pursue their own side project. It is completely valid as a fan to be upset about an artist leaving a band, but sometimes these discussions become heated debates about an artist’s intentions, the band’s success or the talent of a particular artist.

Think of it this way, would you stay at a job if the work environment was toxic? Or what if you decided the job simply wasn’t for you anymore?

Artists should have the freedom to pursue their art and projects, just like everyone else seeking out our own careers and passions. They’re simply trying to express themselves through their art without the constraints of other group members.

This doesn’t diminish an individual artist’s music against the group’s music, but rather fosters a deep appreciation for the group as well as each individual’s hard work into each album. As fans, seeing our favorite artists explore their art-form is a gratifying experience and illustrates how they too are just trying to find their way in the world through their art.

For example, Zayn Malik’s departure from One Direction, and the boy-band’s eventual hiatus, broke millions of fan’s hearts and left fans wondering about the future of each band member. As a die-hard One Direction fan, Malik’s decision to leave the band was initially disappointing and saddening, but if his departure meant that he could experience personal and professional freedom from a group that has been under the media microscope for the past decade, then so be it.

Four years after One Direction’s official hiatus, I am still able to love and appreciate their music while associating my love for the group with heartwarming memories and minimal disheartenment.

I do hope one day there will be a One Direction reunion, but given the success and career trajectories of each member at the moment, I’m not holding my breath.

Similarly to the One Direction boys, Williams is navigating her creative freedom and art-form whilst not pushing aside Paramore and their 16-year run. As with many ex-band members over the years, their respective bands hold special places in their hearts and will forever be a defining time in their lives. The possibilities are endless with Williams and Paramore, but the band will always have a concrete place in the alternative rock community and the hearts of fans worldwide.

Regardless of whatever happens to Hayley Williams and Paramore, their musical influence will still live on. Their music will always be there and the love of their fans will ensure the significance of Paramore lives on, no matter what the outcome is.

Featured Illustration: Jae-Eun Suh