As a victim, I do not want to vote for Joe Biden, but I have to

Content warning: this article contains language and content related to sexual assault and rape. Reader discretion is advised. The 24/7 National Sexual Assault Hotline number is 1-800-656-4673.

This opinion piece is being submitted anonymously. This step was requested by the author due to the personal nature of the content.

I am a victim of rape. I do not want to vote for Joe Biden in November, but I have to.

There is far too much at stake for me to not do everything I can to ensure Donald Trump does not get re-elected. There are too many marginalized groups that are in critical danger if he is.

My personal trauma and mental health cannot outweigh the lives and well-being of millions and millions of other humans.

We have already seen some of the long term, dangerous effects of Trump’s first term. He has rolled back nearly 100 environmental protections and plans on rolling back more if he’s re-elected according to EPA Chief Andrew Wheeler, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

In 2018, hate crimes in the U.S reached a 16-year high, according to the annual FBI hate-crime report. In that period, there has been an increase in attacks against Latinx communities. The report also showed a decrease in property crimes, but an increase in assaults.

With COVID-19, there have been disproportionate impacts on people of color, according to the statistics released by the CDC. In February, Trump admitted to downplaying the pandemic in an interview with journalist Bob Woodward. There have also been on-going protests against police brutality, which Trump denounces, all while defending murderer Kyle Rittenhouse. Trump also has a history of wanting to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Minority lives are at stake if he gets another four years in the White House.

I voted for Bernie Sanders in the primaries and was looking forward to casting my first presidential ballot for him in the fall, but as he dropped out of the race and Biden received the nomination, that was no longer an option. I have texts to two of my friends in a group chat where I told them, “There is no way in hell I can vote for an alleged rapist.” Over the last few months, I have had to reevaluate that stance and reverse it.

I would love to feel confident in voting outside of the two-party system, and I look forward to the day where we no longer use a winner-takes-all election system, but for this cycle, I have to put that aside. Usually, I would agree and say that third-party voting is viable and a good way to express your support, but this time, not so much. Sure, a vote for a third-party is not technically a vote for Trump, but all that does is split the vote and maybe make yourself feel better. If you vote for anyone else besides Joe Biden this term, you are complicit with Trump being re-elected.

We cannot be playing morality Olympics while there is so much more at stake.

I am aware that voting Trump out of office will not fix all of the issues in this country, but things probably won’t get worse. Women and minorities cannot afford more Kavanaugh’s and other conservative justices, and with the recent death of Justice Ginsberg, we are voting for that as well.

I am not abandoning my own trauma, nor am I abandoning or invalidating other victims or the #MeToo movement. I am doing what is best for the majority of people, and right now, that means having to vote for Joe Biden.

Featured Illustration by Austin Banzon