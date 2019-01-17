As the partial government shutdown continues, effects remain unclear

The current partial government shutdown has far reaching implications for many sectors of government, and universities may feel some impacts as well.

What we know:

Federal financial aid will remain unaffected.

The financial aid budget was completed and approved for this semester last September and will stay in tact despite the partial shutdown.

Research takes a hit.

As the shutdown continues, some federally sponsored research projects may see lapses in funding, though not all federal agencies will experience the same impacts, according to information shared by the UNT Office of Grants and Contracts Administration.

Projects supported by the National Science Foundation and NASA will face a lack of appropriations and access to facilities. Projects sponsored by the Department of Defense, Department of Energy and the National Institute of Health will not be affected, however.

Regardless of funding status, federal offices will continue to accept research proposals, though affected agencies will not grant new awards.

Some paychecks will have to wait.

About 800,000 Federal workers have yet to receive paychecks for January even as some keep working during the shutdown. On Wednesday, President Trump signed a bill to pay back those workers once the government re-opens.

What we don’t know:

All the effects of a shutdown.

Currently, estimating the risks involved in the shutdown is difficult. Officials at the University Relations, Communications and Marketing department could not clearly describe the consequences of this shutdown because many departments have yet to see any changes occur. The longer the government shutdown persists, the more its effects on university activities might become apparent.

How long the shutdown will last.

As it now stands, the newly elected Congress has yet to pass a budget. Although House Democrats have crafted a budget and passed it on to the Senate, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked their bills from moving toward a vote.

President Trump has vowed not to sign any legislation that does not allocate funding for barriers at the southern border. Meanwhile, Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called a potential border wall “an immorality.”

The impasse has lasted for 26 days as of Thursday, making this shutdown the longest in United States history after it surpassed a 23-day shutdown under former President Bill Clinton in 1995.

