Assistant vice president appointed to oversee new financial support center

The university has introduced a new integrated student financial support center and appointed a new assistant vice president, Brooke Moore, to lead the project.

The center will bring together technology and web resources to provide students seamless interactions with Student Financial Services, Student Financial Aid and Scholarships and Student Money Management, said Shannan Goodman, vice president for enrollment.

“We already have made improvements in the virtual support and seamless interactions to provide a common interface between areas, facilitate seamless phone and virtual support for students while also limiting debt,” Goodman said. “We did a national search, and [Brooke Moore] clearly rose to the top because of her qualifications and experience. We are lucky to find someone with her expertise and look forward to her vision and guidance for our future services.”

Moore previously worked at the university in the Division of Student Affairs and said she was excited to return when the president reinvigorated interest in additional support for the student experience and creating more streamlined services. Moore holds an MBA and an Ed.D. in higher education administration.

The new financial support center was introduced at the 2021 State of the University and is a presidential affordability initiative, intended to improve communication and resources for students while creating an “easy button” for financial assistance. Moore will be responsible for executing new services that bring together technology and web resources that provide services to students such as financial aid, scholarships, financial literacy and payments on student accounts.

“We want to make sure that both incoming and current students feel supported and have access to resources to help them understand what the cost of college is and how to afford that experience,” Moore said.

Immediate changes for university financial services include rethinking communication with students, having multiple lines of communication and building out on virtual options, Moore said. There is not a set timeline for when the physical center will open, but the team is working in phases to get more resources available to students as soon as possible, Goodman said.

“Creating a physical site will take some time because we have to do some remodeling and relocate staff,” Goodman said. “The goal is to have the center located in the heart of the university at the [Eagle Student Services Center] and open as soon as physically possible.”

Psychology sophomore Emilee Martinez has relied on financial services to help pay for college and said she had good experiences with student financial services, but believes the department could have quicker response times when communicating with students.

“I couldn’t afford to get all of my textbooks and was just struggling overall,” Martinez said. “They actually took the time to understand my situation and what help I needed. I was able to receive the amount I needed for my books and even a little extra. I would definitely use their services again.”

The new integrated financial support center will prioritize transparency and response times and create a more personalized student experience with an emphasis on holistic financial support, Moore said.

“We have this integrated call center, we have our individual offices, which are open now and working with students, and we are working on combining them into this one-stop idea,” Moore said. “We’re here to help guide you on your path. We’re here to help foster your development. And we’re here to support you, when it’s difficult, when it’s easy, and all the way through your achievements.”

To access financial services, students can visit the Eagle Student Services Center in the Union or the division’s website at sfs.unt.edu.

