Athletic complex to see expansion

The new master plan for North Texas athletics is the largest athletics-facilities campaign in school history. This plan, available at lightthetower.com, goes into detail on what facilities Mean Green athletics are looking to build in the future. Athletic director Wren Baker said developing the plan was an 18-month research process to decide which facilities would be most beneficial to UNT student-athletes.

“Everything that we want to do comprehensively is put into place so we can help young people become champions and leaders both on and off the playing surface,” Baker said.

Track and field will be leaving their current practice facility at Fouts Field and will now practice at the new stadium, which is going to feature a brand-new green track surface. The soccer and track and field stadium will sit on the south side of the Waranch Tennis Complex on Walt Parker Road.

Other short-term projects include the expansion of the current Mean Green Athletic Center and the 98,000-square-foot indoor practice facility that is expected to be completely finished in summer 2019. The facility will include a 100-yard football field and running lanes inside the building.

To go along with the current projects, North Texas also has long-term ideas for building new facilities, including a baseball stadium for a potential program that has not been in place since 1988.

The North Texas athletic department is also looking to improve the tailgating experience for Mean Green football fans. They are looking to create more than 900 parking spaces that include restrooms, concessions and a turf area for game-day activities.

Another facility mentioned is the new basketball/volleyball arena that would be located directly across the bridge sitting over I-35 East. It is supposed to include a 6-7,000-seat basketball arena, two practice courts and a 1,000-seat volleyball center.

North Texas is wanting to build a new softball stadium with a more convenient location and an indoor tennis facility that would include three tennis courts.

There are currently no timelines for the long-term facilities, but the project is supposed to be in use for 20 years.

Mean Green fans, along with the North Texas athletics department, are hoping the new facilities are another tool to help draw in the DFW area’s top recruits.

“When we are trying to competitively recruit young people between the ages of 16-19, words only do so much,” Baker said. “They are going to judge your investment in their growth and development to the facilities they can see, or else every recruiter is saying the same thing.”

Featured Image: Courtesy Light the Tower