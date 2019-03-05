Ayurvedic skincare for the acne-prone college student

Makeup is cool, but have you ever had clear skin without going broke?

Within the last few years, the trend of protecting one’s skin has seen a resurgence in the U.S. with the introduction of Korean skincare brands into our domestic market. While the results can be undeniable, the products required to maintain a rigorous skincare routine can get quite expensive, especially for college students on a tight budget.

Growing up in pre-internet boom India, my mother and grandmother always turned toward nature-based home remedies to keep their skin clear and healthy. These home remedies took inspiration from Ayurveda, a 5,000-year-old holistic medical treatment system from India.

Dr. Dhanada Kulkarni, a board-certified Ayurvedic specialist and lecturer at UNT’s Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, said Ayurveda focuses on aahar (good food), vihaar (good lifestyle) and good sleep to maintain one’s mental and physical health.

Ailments such as hormonal acne and polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) are not treated with prescription drugs, but use naturally occurring remedies for management and cure. For example, honey, basil, Indian gooseberry and turmeric are all used to treat hormonal acne. Clarified butter (ghee), cinnamon and garlic are used to manage PCOS.

While practicing the three pillars of Ayurveda is easier said than done, Dr. Kulkarni’s tips for busy and stressed college students allow them to implement small, but effective lifestyle changes. Her tips include:

If you’re tired, but have a lot of work to complete, meditate for 15 minutes rather than napping. Meditation allows the mind and body to calm down while eliminating that post-nap grogginess.

Make a conscious effort to start your mornings with water and a plant and whole grain-based breakfast. This will keep you full while allowing your stomach to rest as plants digest easily.

Balancing your hormones and “cleansing” your skin from the inside is extremely effective in reducing acne. To do this, avoid wearing makeup for long periods of time and let your skin breathe as much as possible.

Avoid skimping on sleep as it can severely affect the condition of your skin and body as a whole.

Since most college students live paycheck to paycheck, Dr. Kulkarni recommended a few budget-friendly methods of applying Ayurveda to skincare routines for every skin type. Almost all of the ingredients required for these face masks can be found at a local grocery store.

Specialty items such as sandalwood powder and yellow lentil powder can be found at any Indian grocery store. She also mentioned that it is important to test the treatment on the back of your hand before applying to the face to avoid severe reactions.



Oily/ acne-prone skin Ingredients: 1 tbsp sandalwood powder (can be substituted with Aztec Healing Clay) ½ tbsp rosewater 1 teaspoon yellow lentil power (optional) Directions: Mix thoroughly and apply to a clean face Leave it on for 30 minutes Rinse with cold water Cost – $1. 27 for one application

Dry skin

Ingredients: ½ teaspoon apple cider vinegar 1 tablespoon rosewater 1 teaspoon almond oil 2-4 drops of lemon juice 2-3 drops lavender essential oil (optional) Directions: Mix apple cider vinegar and rose water thoroughly Apply to a clean face with a cotton round Leave it on for 10-15 minutes Rinse with cold water Mix almond oil, lemon juice and lavender essential oil Apply to a clean face with a cotton round Leave it on for 10 minutes Wipe face with a damp washcloth These solutions can be made and stored for up to eight days Cost – $2.74 for one application



Featured Image:The after-effects of using ayurvedic skincare. Image by: Tania Damle.