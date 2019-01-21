Believing sexual assault survivors is necessary for progression

Most Americans are familiar with the sexual assault allegations against actor Kevin Spacey. Spacey was brought to justice during the #MeToo era, and one of the accuser’s claims were heard by a judge in early January. Spacey is just one of a long list of men facing claims of sexual misconduct, yet he is the only one whose career derailed due to a charge levied by another man.

There are several men who have caught claims of sexual impropriety imposed by women: Harvey Weinstein, Matt Lauer, Charlie Rose, Les Moonves and Bill Cosby, just to name a few. It took years for this information to come to the forefront of the public eye. Women have made complaints to bosses and human resources departments across the country.

One thing I cannot understand is why it takes 50 or more women to come forward with claims of abuse in order for anything to be done about it. I know some of these incidents occurred years and decades ago, but regardless, women should not face such difficulty bringing these issues to light.

Unfortunately, as the Brett Kavanaugh hearings in front of the Senate took place in 2018, it became evident that for survivors like Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, the harshest critics are often other women.

Some women even posted on social media grand concerns that their sons may be “falsely accused” like they believe Kavanaugh was. I would think in that situation, women would stick with other women and let the case be brought before the justice system. Even if it’s their son facing the allegation, his innocence would speak for itself if he truly is innocent.

Some women, as well as men, question why it takes so long for women to say anything about sexual abuse. Simply put, it’s a traumatic experience and sometimes survivors are unable to come to terms with it, much less speak about it, until years or decades later.

If women are going to be treated with respect and dignity going forward, then one thing is certain. We need to change our way of thinking as a society. It is no longer acceptable to ask accusers questions such as: What were you wearing? Why did you go up to his hotel room? How drunk were you? Did you do anything to lead him on?

We need to treat women with the respect that they deserve. We need to be raising a generation of young men who are taught to be respectful of women and young girls. We also need to teach our young men and women to tell someone when another person makes them feel uncomfortable.

We would be protective of our children if we knew a pedophile was in the area. Knowing women are targeted far too often for sexual violence, we all need to listen better and be aware.

When women support each other and come together, they accomplish great things. It is going to take even more women coming forward and telling their stories in the future to bring survivors justice.

