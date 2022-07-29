BeReal is a low-effort way to keep up with loved ones

For college students, it can be almost impossible to keep up with every single thing. On top of the schoolwork and extracurricular activities, there are old friends to stay in touch with back home, as well as new ones you meet on campus. There are family members you don’t see much of anymore, making an occasional text the only communication between you and a loved one. It is a double-edged sword. You can drop everything to make sure all the people in your life are content while sacrificing care for yourself or vice versa. It can be a lot on one’s mental health, but a new social media app, BeReal, answers the call for those juggling a million things at once.

BeReal sends one notification per day to your phone at a randomized time. It prompts users to take an unfiltered picture within the app and share it with friends. BeReal captures your environment with the front and back camera and pushes people to be more authentic. While BeReal may seem like just another social media app to keep up with, it has provided a way for many to keep up with friends and family with minimal effort.

From the get-go, BeReal allows you to curate your own feed. There is no For You page and there are no random tweets with outlandish content. You decide who you want to be friends with and you decide who gets to see what you post. For those family members who fight with technology on a daily basis, the app is easy to function. It is a simple premise, but almost too simple at times. If the app proves to be a hit, and the it grows in popularity, it is safe to assume more features will be added to make sure the app doesn’t dry out too quickly.

Outside of being another social media app to keep up with, BeReal is a great way to get back in touch with friends you haven’t talked to in a while. Sometimes you just don’t have time to make yourself available to everyone. A random picture of what someone is doing is often enough to know they’re okay.

As for family members, the minimalist app also means they can get their daily dose of you without spamming your phone throughout the day. BeReal promotes authenticity and feels like it was made specifically for people who struggle to keep up with loved ones.

The app encourages creativity with limitless possibilities of types of pictures you can take. BeReal has just now begun gaining popularity and seeing the creative pictures people have taken can be fun to keep up with. Throughout the day, you can look forward to getting that little notification to take your picture for the day. It becomes a friendly competition of who can one-up who, while simplifying digital connections with friends.

It can be easy to write BeReal off as just another social media app. Don’t knock it until you try it. Sometimes you just lose connection with people. It doesn’t have to be because of a big fallout, it could just be because of time and distance. BeReal separates itself from being just another app because of how easy it is to use. It removes the pressure and stress of balancing relationships.

College is stressful enough, but an app like this really has no draining qualities. It has taken over other social media as well, with memes involving the app creating another layer of enjoyment — people just love simplicity. TikTok has thrived off millions of short clips, but now there is an app that requires less attention. BeReal quite literally allows you to be real with those you consider close, but it also takes off the stress that comes with sustaining a relationship.

Featured Illustration by Jazmine Garcia