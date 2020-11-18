Bernie Sanders’ 100-day plan, a 21st Century Bill of Rights

Bernie Sanders rattled the Democratic Party in 2020 with popular vote victories in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada. These early wins propelled Sanders to become the frontrunner with his peak polling average at 29.5 percent.

Quickly afterward, the Democratic Party consolidated around Joe Biden when former candidates Beto O’Rourke, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar all endorsed Biden on the same day. These endorsements and the limitations COVID-19 had on safe campaigning effectively ended Sanders’ campaign.

Sanders has made it clear that he has no bitter feelings about how the primary unfolded. The Vermont Senator swiftly endorsed Biden. The two also worked together on a “Biden-Sanders Unity Task Force” to create policy proposals that both moderates and progressives would be satisfied with.

Two people close to Sanders stated that he has an interest in becoming Biden’s labor secretary, according to a report from Politico. Regardless of who is elected president, Sanders is planning on advocating for his own progressive agenda.

Sanders revealed during an interview with The Hill: “I’m going to layout a 100-day agenda…” Afterward, Sanders suggested proposals in his agenda will include raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour, outlawing pay discrimination based on gender, investing in rebuilding U.S. infrastructure and making it easier for workers to join unions.

All of these are promises he campaigned on in 2020 and 2016 but the likelihood of a Democratic majority in the Senate has real potential.

Sanders believes his 100-day plan will “rally the American people and demand that Congress stands up, fight for worker and have the courage to take on the big-money interests”

Sanders goes further by warning moderates in the Democratic Party that if they stand in the way of progress, he will campaign for their removal. “Am I prepared to support primary challenges all across this country to those members of Congress, democrats who are not prepared to move to a progressive agenda? You’re damn right I am,” Sanders said.

Sanders’ 100-Day plan could potentially be similar to President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Economic Bill of Rights, commonly referred to as the “Second Bill of Rights.”

Sanders himself has shown a strong fondness for Roosevelt’s proposal, “In 1944, FDR proposed an economic bill of rights but died a year later and was never able to fulfill that vision. Our job, 75 years later, is to complete what Roosevelt started.”

This would entail bold reform that would improve the quality of life of every American by ensuring unalienable economic rights. Sanders share Roosevelt’s hope for revolutionary change.

Roosevelt included a right to employment, fair earnings, freedom from monopolies, housing, healthcare, education and protection from old age, sickness, accident and unemployment.

Like Roosevelt, Bernie Sanders sees these as an unalienable right. His 100-day plan would include a federal jobs guarantee, raise minimum wage to $15 an hour, reform massive monopolies, pass Medicare for All, guarantee tuition-free public college. It would also provide expansions in social security, unemployment and COVID-19 relief.

Of course, these are examples of Bernie Sanders’ modern-day policy proposals that are similar to FDR’s aspirations, but his political goals do not end there. He has a history of proposing bold legislation over his long career. Other potential areas where Sanders would call for change is the environment, banking reform, criminal justice reform, LGBTQ+ equality, marijuana legislation, protection of reproductive rights and a whole plethora of issues.

If Donald Trump does serve a second term or should Joe Biden become the next president, Bernie Sanders will continue the fight for a political revolution.

Now is the time for himto lay a strong foundation for new progressive voices to continue his lifelong dedication towards the betterment of the U.S.

