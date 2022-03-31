Best food reward programs for college students

College students love food. College students especially love discounted or free food. With so many apps and rewards for restaurants, it’s hard to know which has the best bang for your buck. Here are five apps and reward programs every student needs.

Sonic Drive-In

Sonic has one of the best restaurant apps, in my opinion. Ordering on the Sonic app automatically makes every drink and slush their Happy Hour price of half off. Sonic also has several app exclusives including half price Sonic Cheeseburgers on Tuesdays after 5 p.m. and app-only discounts are promoted weekly. To get started on the deals, download the Sonic Drive-In app or text DRIVEIN to 876642.

Chick-fil-A

Each order on the Chick-fil-A app earns you reward points for each dollar purchased. Chick-fil-A One Members are assigned to a membership tier based on the number of points they receive. This goes from Chick-fil-A One Member to Silver Status, Red Status and Signature Status. Depending on which tier, One Members receive up to 10 to 13 points for every dollar spent. These points can then be put towards menu items.

Chili’s

My Chili’s Rewards is another program you need. If margs weren’t the only reason to visit, their reward program should get you through the door. Members get free chips, salsa or a non-alcoholic beverage if they visit every 60 days and spend at least $5 each time. Enjoy personalized rewards with free appetizers, desserts and more, free Wi-Fi and free dessert on your birthday.

Chipotle

Chipotle is another college student’s staple. Members of Chipotle’s rewards program earn 10 points for every dollar spent with 1,250 points earning a free entree. Chipotle also offers bonus points on select days or for trying new menu items. Earn free chips and guac after your first purchase as a member.

Pizza Hut

This app is essential for those late night pizza sessions. Join Hut Rewards to earn two points on every dollar spent. Spend your points on breadsticks, wings, Cinnabon Mini Rolls, medium or large pizzas and more.

Looking for free food on your birthday? Check out Dunkin’ for a free drink, Krispy Kreme for a free dozen donuts, get a stack of pancakes at IHOP or Buffalo Wild Wings for a six-count wings.

