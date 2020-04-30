Best of streaming services: Amazon Prime

It is time for our series to come to a close, and the last streaming service on the list is Amazon Prime. This one’s going to be different because I have not seen a lot of the shows on Amazon Prime, so I am going to recommend shows (two of which are also HBO originals, offered on their streaming platform as well) that are on my watch list.

Top three movies

“Midsommar”

Back when I wrote my story about movies to watch on Valentine’s Day, I really wanted to include Ari Aster’s “Midsommar” because it is one of those movies that shows love can be one of the most painful things in the world. Florence Pugh stars in the two-hour descent into madness. Aster does such a good job capturing grief, and even though the horror aspects may be weaker than his other hit, “Hereditary,” it still sits in the back of your mind weeks after watching it. Of course, it got no awards, because everyone hates the horror genre, even with Pugh giving one of the best performances of the year. If nothing else, “Midsommar” is a psychological trip that will raise your trust issues higher than ever before. It is also set during the day, so if a movie can make you scared of the sunlight, I think it is deserving of a watch.

“The Lighthouse”

Another horror film that came out in 2019? Absolutely. I think Robert Eggers’ “The Lighthouse” is a movie that a lot of us can relate to right now. I never thought that sentence would come out of my mouth, but I also never thought I would be stuck at home for over two months. Robert Pattinson and Willem Dafoe give two more performances that were overlooked when it was time to pass out awards. Whether it is the black-and-white filter or the narrow aspect ratio, you feel just as claustrophobic as the characters do. It’s another psychological brain-beater that will make you feel normal, even if you have been cooped up in the house for a quarter of the year.

“Honey Boy”

The most underrated movie of 2019, along with another overlooked performance, “Honey Boy” is one of those movies that makes you want to tell your family you love them. The movie was based off of Shia LaBeouf’s childhood and how he took a lot of mental abuse from his father. In the movie, LaBeouf is the one portraying his father, and if you think playing someone you have known your whole life would make for a great performance, I guarantee LaBeouf’s role in this movie would still blow you away. Director Alma Har’el puts together one of the most heartbreaking yet heartwarming movies of 2019, and I will be there opening night to see anything she directs in the future.

Top three shows

“Barry”

“Barry” is a show I have wanted to watch for such a long time. Bill Hader is one of my favorite actors working today, and his transition from SNL to more serious roles is great to watch unfold. What I know about the show is that “Barry” follows Hader, a hitman who turns into an actor. It sounds so intriguing and off-the-walls insane. All my friends who have seen it give it nothing but praise and I hope I can get around to it soon.

“Fleabag”

After seeing all the love and support this show got, with showers of awards, I am really interested in what this show is all about. I love Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and my interest for this show has been getting bigger and bigger the more I think about it. It looks like a super solid comedy and I really hope that I can get around to it soon.

“Euphoria”

I have not gotten the chance to see Zendaya star in “Euphoria” yet, and I really want to (as you can see, my show watch list is a little lengthy, as most times I just rewatch “Parks and Recreation” for the tenth time). This show looks so interesting, and I have tried my best to stay away from any synopsis or spoiler just so I can get the full experience. I have heard some parts are super intense for a show about young adults.

I hope the recommendations I have been giving you the last month can help curb your boredom. The last thing any of us need is to be bored out of our minds, any more than we already are. Everyone, please continue to practice social distancing and wash your hands.

Featured Illustration: Austin Banzon