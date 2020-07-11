Best of streaming services: HBO Max

It is good to be back and talking about the best that streaming services have to offer. If you missed anything, I’ve talked about the cream of the crop from streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, and today I am going to be talking about the newly released HBO Max service.

Movies

“Jaws” (1975)

What else is there to say about a movie like “Jaws?” It completely revolutionized the horror genre while also making everyone scared to take their vacation to a beach, or pretty much anywhere where there is a large body of water. Steven Spielberg, who I am sure you have heard of in one way or another, crafted one of the most unique horror movies at a time when horror was on a steady decline. Outside of the typical monster movies, there had not been a household horror movie in a long time, and movies like “Halloween” and “The Thing” were still a couple years out. “Jaws” holds up 45 years later, and it will hold up for another 45. Everyone has heard that bone-chilling score, and the film has some of the most iconic scenes from any horror movie ever. I also find it poetic how much the mayor in this movie perfectly embodies a certain president of the country. “Jaws” is a classic, and I think that it gave the horror genre a huge boost in popularity

“Ready or Not” (2019)

These next two movies are two of the most underrated films to come out of 2019. If you are anything close to being a horror fan, you know that going in blind to a horror movie can be one of the best moviegoing experiences — or one of the absolute worst. “Ready or Not” proved to be one of the best. Samara Weaving, playing our main character Grace, gives this horror-comedy a new level of satisfaction, and her performance carried this movie to new heights way better than anyone else could have. There are minor problems in every movie, and I think this one has its fair share, but at the end of the day, this is one of those movies you want to just sit down and enjoy. Don’t question how weird things get, because trust me it gets pretty weird. If you are a fan of horror in the slightest, this should be right up your alley.

“Ad Astra” (2019)

This movie has two of my favorite things — Brad Pitt and space. I relate to this movie a lot, having a lot of personal conflict with my family, so if you are in a similar situation, I recommend this movie over anything that came out last year. Other than relating to the movie on a personal level, this was the most beautifully shot film of 2019. I think this is a picky movie to choose in some regards because it is an extremely slow burn. There are no big fight scenes on Mars, and most of the fast-paced sections come and go super quick. I noticed that general audiences hated the movie, giving it a 40% on Rotten Tomatoes, so please go and decide for yourself. It is a beautiful character study and shows the inner conflicts of dealing with neglect while perfectly weaving that together with shots of outer space.

TV Show

“The Fresh Prince of Bel Air”

I am going to recommend shows that everyone can get in touch with their childhood with. Anyone that randomly woke up in the middle of the night knows how important this show was growing up. I would almost train myself to wake up just so I could watch a couple episodes and have the time of my life. So many episodes are still engraved in the back of my head and I would be lying if I said I didn’t try and master “The Carlton” in at least one point of my life. If you want to take a stroll down memory lane and watch one of the best sitcoms ever created, you can do just that on HBO Max.

“Looney Toons”

Seeing “Looney Toons” on HBO Max may have taken me by surprise the most. I feel like these characters have such an influence on the world. There are whole theme parks dedicated to them and tons of spin-off movies and shows, but none will give you the satisfaction that the original cartoons will. If you take summer classes, or any class in the future, and need something to throw on in the background, there is nothing better to choose than “Looney Toons.” Sometimes you need a show that has no sense of direction and just entertains.

“Adventure Time”

To cap off our nostalgia trip, “Adventure Time” is a show I watched all throughout middle school. Middle school was an interesting time for me and a lot of other people growing up, and to have a show where you can literally escape to a world that makes no sense just worked for me. I always had the DVR set to record all the episodes, and it got me through the week getting to look forward to what episodes I got to watch. I think the show was way more mature, story-wise, than it made itself out to be. Most people probably looked at it as another cartoon, but there were a lot of problems in that show that I related to in my real life. So yes, this one is personal to me, but it is also a great show that I would recommend to anyone looking for something new to watch.

Featured image: Courtesy Fox Searchlight Pictures