Bhodi Tree Bodyworks aims to create relaxing space with new location

Located on Elm Street where Freaks and Geeks used to be now sits the massage therapy shop Bodhi Tree Bodyworks. Settling into its new location, the massage shop includes a boutique and multiple massage therapy rooms. The business started in 2016 with owner Shelley Dale and has now expanded to four other massage therapists.

“My tagline has always been, even before I was doing massage more than yoga, to help people feel better in the bodies they’re in,” Dale said. “That is still our big goal.”

This marks Bodhi Tree Bodyworks’ third relocation. Dale said the new expansion allows her to have more creativity with decorating. Each massage therapy room has its own theme and colors. For example, Dale’s daughter helped paint the shop’s waiting room to match the color scheme of Dale’s business cards.

Emily Pearson, 33, is an office manager who works at Bodhi Tree. She used to work for the Texas Department of Public Safety and said she enjoys the change of working at the boutique.

“I feel like this is my dream job, working in an environment where people’s needs are really at the forefront,” Pearson said. “It’s so wonderful to be able to have that positive environment every day. There’s no replacement for that.”

In the boutique, Pearson’s handmade clay jewelry and other items are displayed on a tree adornment. Dale uses the shop to showcase the work of multiple local artists and brands, including Salted Sanctuary Soap and Texas Girl Treasures.

“I love that [Dale] has really made an effort to support local artists,” Pearson said. “We have items from lots of different local artists and Texas artists.”

Currently, the Bodhi Tree Bodyworks storefront does not have set operating hours.

“As of right now, we’re still trying to feel out what times we’re going to have traffic because we’re in a totally different type of location than where we were before,” Pearson said. “We’re trying to just gauge that now while we have clients in session.”

Leila Cranford, Denton resident and yoga instructor, has known Dale for years. She said she admires how fast Dale turned around the new location.

“I think [Dale]’s done a really beautiful job,” Cranford said. “She’s obviously worked very hard.”

Pearson said the new storefront’s renovations took months. Dale’s husband and daughter both pitched in. They wanted to make the store resemble less of its previous business, Freaks and Geeks, Pearson said.

“[Freaks and Geeks] had posters and lots of stickers and decals all over the walls for games and comics and stuff like that,” Pearson said. “That was the bulk of the work, just changing over the paint in every room and resurfacing.”

Once Freaks and Geeks left to move to a bigger facility, Dale said the place fell into their lap. Pearson said it had a certain charm.

“There’s not really much that can compare to the charm of an old Denton house,” Pearson said. “The identity of the space is really shifting because we have that sort of charm of old locations.”

Dale serves a wide range of customers, from college students to younger teenagers to even babies. Dale is also a yoga instructor and said she wants to incorporate that in the new store location. She plans to host small classes of six or eight students.

“Yoga definitely informs the way I approach our massages,” Dale said. “I do Thai massage [with yoga], which is a lot of assisted stretching and compression. I like incorporating that into the massage side of things.”

Dale hopes to start a beginners’ yoga series in the summer. Dale said she eventually wants to have multiple locations for her massage therapy business. Previously, Bodhi Tree participated in events such as the Denton Wine Walk that helped them attract new customers.

“[For events, Bodhi Tree] always did some kind of little activity with essential oils and that was really fun,” Pearson said. “It was really good as we were expanding, knowing that were going to be moving far away from the Square to get people aware. Hopefully we’ll still be able to participate and partner with one of the businesses downtown and be able to go out there.”

Featured Image: Bohdi Tree Bodyworks, once located at the Denton Square, is now located on Elm Street. The massage therapy salon has two therapy massage rooms along with a small boutique area. Image By: Isabel Anes.