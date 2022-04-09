Biden is not to blame for United States gas prices rising

With the war between Russia and Ukraine still raging in the east, United States citizens are seeing repercussions from the sanctions placed on Russia in their day-to-day lives. The biggest way we’ve seen this war take a toll on us is the rising gas prices. But what many Americans are wrongly assuming is that President Joe Biden is to blame for this problem.

With the national price for gas averaging at a record-setting high of $4.33 per gallon as of March 11, it’s more than understandable why Americans are unhappy and looking for someone to place the blame on. However, blaming our president is absolutely not the right thing to do.

Placing sanctions on Russia in response to the invasion in Ukraine, as well as countries refusing to purchase Russian oil, are both significant reasons why gas accessibility and prices in the west have been so heavily impacted by the conflict in the east, especially in the U.S.

Placing the blame on the president’s shoulders is ignorant and un-American. If we would do even just a little bit of research regarding what is going on instead of blindly assuming things with flimsy preconceived notions and no prior knowledge, the U.S. as a whole would be a lot more unified in its struggle.

One of President Biden’s main purposes is to unequivocally advocate for U.S. citizens and facilitate the best quality of living as he possibly can for as many people as he can. It is absurd to think he would be purposefully taking action to raise gas prices since it has such a huge impact on the public.

His main concern with the outbreak of the war is protecting the U.S. and its citizens, and this must be done at all costs, even if it means paying more money for gas for a little while.

Placing sanctions on Russia, despite the negative impact it may have on us in the meantime, is incredibly important and was undoubtedly the right decision. The U.S. must be firm in its position on foreign affairs, and President Biden has done a fantastic job at ensuring there is no questioning our position during this time of conflict.

However, it is worth clarifying that one of Biden’s actions against Russia in retaliation to their unnecessary invasion of Ukraine did have a direct influence on gasoline prices. Making the decision to cease the importation of Russian oil had almost an immediate effect on prices since the U.S. relies on Russian oil imports for a portion of its gasoline supply.

Since gasoline prices are determined based on a set few factors, it would be ignorant to think that a war anywhere in the world would not have an impact on Americans’ state of living. The global state of supply and demand for gas, gasoline taxes, the overall cost of crude oil and costs to refine and distribute oil all have an impact on gas prices.

There are so many more factors that go into determining gas prices than one may realize, so it is ridiculous to mindlessly assume that one person, let alone our president, would control the gas prices and raise them just because he can.

As Americans, we must all make a much stronger effort to do our research and not just guess about things or trust word-of-mouth. This has been an issue for as long as humans have been around. But at the end of the day, it’s just that: we’re human. We can’t help but form our own ideas about things. However, what makes all the difference is deciding to learn about the issue at hand prior to forming your opinions, so they can be formed in an eloquent manner.

Doing research and figuring out the true state of things, why things are the way they are and how things are influenced by both national and international affairs are all extremely important to be an educated member of society. Advocating for your own education about both domestic and foreign happenings, not only regarding the state of gas prices but many other things are incredibly important and easy.

Next time you’re faced with an issue you don’t really know much about, do some research. Almost all of us have little computers in the palms of our hands, so find the answers to your questions or assumptions before you go and make a bad example out of yourself by incorrectly placing blame on those who don’t deserve it.

Featured Illustration By Erika Sevilla