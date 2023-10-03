Bishal Dutta unleashes a new demonic horror in his debut film ‘It Lives Inside’

Directing his first feature, Bishal Dutta takes inspiration from Hindu mythology in his new horror film, “It Lives Inside.” Dutta might as well have taken the audience on a death-defying roller coaster to the deep, dark abysses of hell, as the film is genuinely terrifying.

“It Lives Inside” follows an Indian American teenage girl named Sam (Megan Suri), who is struggling with her heritage and culture. Her only desire is to fit in, even if it means denying who she is and choosing not to use her full name, Samidha.

Throughout the film, Sam rejects aspects of her culture such as certain superstitions and speaking her native tongue. When her ex-best friend goes missing, Sam partially believes that it is her fault and an evil entity latches onto Sam. Left with no other choice, Sam embraces her heritage and turns to her mother, Poorna (Neeru Bajwa), to defeat the demonic presence that haunts her.

The horror and fear are there. However, the main characters’ backstories fall short. Sam and Tamira (Mohana Krishnan) are best friends growing up until high school when everything changes. Unlike Sam, Tamira has no interest in fitting in and becomes an outcast as a result.

With only a few quick flashes from Sam and Tamira’s “past” making it to the final cut, the film is at a disadvantage without the success of a strong foundation. For this reason, it does not make sense that Sam would suddenly have a change of heart and take on the responsibility of helping Tamira after many years of abandonment.

Where the main characters’ relationship is lacking, the cinematography atones with unsettling images that make the audience feel tidal waves of uneasiness.

Ensuring the claustrophobic tension, Dutta has the viewers squirming in their seats and jumping out of their skins with fear. Shots linger longer than they are meant to. Some even prolong the scares, which make it all the better.

The cinematographic details in “It Lives Inside” should be a staple in all horror films. The murder scenes are dragged out to an endless entrapment of utter terror. The eerie first shot of the mysterious door establishes the demonic ambiance of the entire film, which includes deep hues of red. The reappearance of the devil’s color throughout the film is associated with the demon’s paradoxical reality.

It is as if hell has come to life itself.

At the heart of this feature’s horror is the soul-eating demon, the Pishach, originating from Hindu mythology. Dutta brings the Pishach to life, and no character is safe from the monster’s wrath. It feeds on destructive emotions such as anger and fear, sometimes attacking its victims’ sanity through dreams, making it harder to differentiate between what is real and what isn’t.

It is not difficult to relate the Pishach to “Nightmare On Elm Street’s” Freddy Krueger. However, this monster did not kill its prey through nightmares.

The Pishach eats the souls from within its desired meal. As if that isn’t terrifying enough, its malevolent abilities include invisibility. The suspense of knowing that this demon with razor-sharp talons is lurking around every corner, hiding in the depths of shadows, adds to the thrill of this terror.

Throughout the movie, the Pishach is portrayed as formidable and terrifying by showing only the souls the Pishach has eaten instead of its own face. However, the Pishach’s physical appearance makes the creature’s revelation disappointing. The Pishach’s ghoulish face does not distinguish it from other creations within the realm of horror, but it is counterweighted with a frightening performance.

Through the successes of its cinematography and story, “It Lives Inside” surpasses bones and lunges straight for the soul. So if the monster doesn’t scare you, sleep well, knowing this myth could be real.

You’ve been warned.

Peyton’s rating: 4/5

Featured Illustration by Bella DuBose