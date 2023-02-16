Black Out Alliance celebrates ballroom culture with 1st ball

“The category is: Executive Realness!”

The announcer prepares the audience for the first category’s finale between the two last-standing contestants. Donning black suits, crisp white shirts and black ties, they strut behind each other on a makeshift runway at the University Union, their skin glowing in the spotlight. The audience, a sea of black-clad spectators, screams and cheers as the two contestants face off.

It is not the audience they are trying to impress. The judges are a panel of five members from different Dallas Fort-Worth-based houses, alternative families for people ostracized after coming out. The House Moschino, a key collaborator in making this event possible, was one of several houses in attendance.

The university’s Black Out Alliance, an organization dedicated to creating a safe space for Black LGBTQ students, held its first Black Out Ball on Saturday, Feb.11, at the University Union.

Black and Latino members of the LGBTQ community founded the underground ballroom scene as an escape from homophobia and racism outside their community. In a ball, contestants face off in different categories while representing their houses. Vogue, a dance meant to emulate Vogue magazine covers, thrived in the ballroom scene during the late 1980s.

Black Out Ball attendees could walk any of the eight categories: Executive Realness, Sex Siren, European Runway, Banji Runway, Best Dressed, Open to All performance, Face and J Sette. To prepare participants for the ball, the Black Out Alliance held a week’s worth of educational events, including vogue tutorials and a ballroom culture panel.

“We have been working very hard to try to get this ball together just to showcase that the Black LGBTQ community is here on campus,” said Jamil Blackmon, Black Out Alliance president and media arts senior. “We just want people to feel free.”

Saturday’s ball was a product of a semester’s worth of planning and collaboration with the University Program Council, Latinx Hispanic Student Union, Pride Alliance, Folxlórico, House of Moschino and DJ Dupree. The event was the brainchild of Anthony Taylor, former Black Out Alliance president and interdisciplinary studies senior, who helped jumpstart the organization after the COVID-19 shutdown.

Though Taylor planned to host the ball last October, the intensive planning process postponed the event. Taylor stepped down as president at the end of the fall semester to intern at the Texas State Capitol, but traveled to Denton for the weekend from Austin just to see their dream come to fruition.

“We really need to highlight Black queer culture in history,” Taylor said. “Oftentimes, we’re written out of history […] We influenced culture heavily, and we don’t get credit for it.”

—

As the lights turn pink, Micah, the house father of House Moschino and the ball’s commentator, announces the next category: Sex Siren. Within 10 seconds, a handful of contestants form a line before the runway, all tasked to exude sex appeal in a single runway walk.

Jeremiah Witty, university freshman and new Black Out Alliance member, walks into the spotlight in a black towel and a matching durag, flexing his oiled-up arms as the crowd roars. Students rise from their seats, snapping in approval with one hand and holding their phones to record in another.

Witty is unfazed by the cellphone flashes trained on him. With his eyes focused on the panel of judges before him, he pushes his towel off with a simple flick, revealing compression shorts beneath them. The audience screams, and the judges look pleased.

His score? Tens across the board.

“I’m just like, I need to give off ‘sexy,’” said Witty, who had been practicing his walk all day. “I felt like I was handsome […] But when I got up there, I just got the energy to feel sexy.”

After a brief intermission, the commentator calls the audience back to their seat for a surprise. For a moment, there’s a silence thick with anticipation.

Then, Donna Summer’s “Last Dance” plays as Nia Bella, a butch queen in drag and House of Moschino member, glides into the spotlight enveloped in a bright pink tule opera coat with holographic stars.

The audience cheers and leans over to get a closer look. In the bright spotlight, the stars on Nia Bella’s dress sparkle as she twirls and waves at the astonished audience.

“It was like an out-of-body experience,” Bella said. “To have an environment where everyone is so supportive, that’s the best.”

As the event nears completion, Taylor asked the audience to voice their opinion on how Black Out Alliance executed the ball. One by one, spectators took the microphone and expressed appreciation for those who performed tonight.

One spectator shot to their feet, leaned into the microphone and repeated their predecessors’ statements in more simple words:

“Feedback for the ball? We need to do this b—h again.”

Featured Image A House of Moschino drag queen performs for the audience during the BlackOut Ball on Feb. 11, 2023. Photo by MaKenzie Givan