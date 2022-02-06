Black Out Alliance returns with promising future
After disbanding in 2020 due to a lack of members to carry it on, Black Out Alliance is an organization returning to the university to help bridge the gap between the Black and the LGBTQ+ community.
After a two-year hiatus, the group is returning under the leadership of kinesiology sophomore Aaron Thompson. Thompson said he enjoyed Black Student Union meetings, but was inspired to revive the organization after he saw a lack of spaces dedicated to Black queer people.
“Okay,” Thompson said. “Where is that space for Black queer people?”
After asking around, Thompson said he found out about Black Out which dissolved after too many graduating seniors had no one to pass the organization down to.
“I was in Black Out Alliance my freshman year, but I wasn’t really active in the [organization]” said Jordan Williams, vice president of Black Out and integrative studies senior.
When Thompson proposed the idea of restarting Black Out, Williams said he had no reservations.
“I’ve seen the way Aaron works and I know that Aaron is passionate about it,” Williams said. “I have no issue going on this adventure with him.”
Williams said he believes the organization has the potential to be a valuable resource for Black queer people on campus. He said he has seen an influx of Black queer people wanting to be more involved that he hasn’t seen in his last two years here.
Thompson and Williams both served as chairmen for the BSU’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee this past semester, but Williams said they felt the focus was too broad.
“I think an org like Black Out is important just for the simple fact that Black queer people have a certain specific set of issues that we deal with every day,” Williams said. “I think a lot of Black queer people don’t necessarily want to engage fully in leadership roles just because they don’t feel like there is really a space for them.”
This year, the organization wants to focus on the intersectionality of being Black and queer and the allyship between Black straight people and the Black LGBTQ community. Black Out Alliance hopes to be a safe space for everybody while also being a learning opportunity for what it takes to be an ally, Thompson said.
Thompson said he and Williams want the community to know Black Out is an all-inclusive organization. Everyone is welcome regardless of race, ethnicity, sexual orientation or gender.
“As long as you’re coming willing to learn and coming with an open mind, I think anybody can come in and join,” said Thompson.
In the past, the university’s Pride Alliance and Black Out Alliance collaborated on various programs and events and already have some in the works for this semester. Kathleen Hobson, Pride Alliance director and Denton resident, said they could not be more excited Black Out Alliance is registered as a student organization at the university again.
“Having a student organization that focuses specifically on the intersections of Black queer and trans identities is crucial,” Hobson said. “We want to do everything we can to promote and support this organization.”
Previous Black Out Alliance events included discussions about what it means to be Black, sharing coming out stories and members-only game nights.
This time, Thompson said he wants the organization to stray away from being membership-based and for anyone to be able to come to the meetings.
Black Out Alliance has several events planned for this semester such as a collaborative panel with the Multicultural Center on Feb. 16, queer speed dating and a Queer Boi Brunch for masculine-identifying people.
Williams said they hope their improvements will leave a legacy people will want to carry on, unlike in past years.
“There is a lot of unknown leadership potential in these younger classes,” Williams said, “I’m really excited to help them feel better about themselves, grow to love themselves and see that, you know, they have potential just like anybody else.”
Black Out Alliance’s first meeting will be on Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. in the Gateway Center, room 137. For more information on Black Out Alliance, visit the organization’s Twitter @BlackOut_UNT.
Featured Image: Black Out Alliance President Aaron Thompson (left) and Vice President Jordan Williams (right) pose with their fists up on top of the Union on Jan. 28, 2022. Photo by Jami Hitchcock
