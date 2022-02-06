Black Out Alliance returns with promising future

After disbanding in 2020 due to a lack of members to carry it on, Black Out Alliance is an organization returning to the university to help bridge the gap between the Black and the LGBTQ+ community.

After a two-year hiatus, the group is returning under the leadership of kinesiology sophomore Aaron Thompson. Thompson said he enjoyed Black Student Union meetings, but was inspired to revive the organization after he saw a lack of spaces dedicated to Black queer people.

“Okay,” Thompson said. “Where is that space for Black queer people?”

After asking around, Thompson said he found out about Black Out which dissolved after too many graduating seniors had no one to pass the organization down to.

“I was in Black Out Alliance my freshman year, but I wasn’t really active in the [organization]” said Jordan Williams, vice president of Black Out and integrative studies senior.

When Thompson proposed the idea of restarting Black Out, Williams said he had no reservations.

“I’ve seen the way Aaron works and I know that Aaron is passionate about it,” Williams said. “I have no issue going on this adventure with him.”

Williams said he believes the organization has the potential to be a valuable resource for Black queer people on campus. He said he has seen an influx of Black queer people wanting to be more involved that he hasn’t seen in his last two years here.

Thompson and Williams both served as chairmen for the BSU’s Diversity and Inclusion Committee this past semester, but Williams said they felt the focus was too broad.