Bold fashion looks to test out this spring

Though it’s probably hard to believe, I didn’t pop out of the womb mixing and matching patterns.

When fashion first piqued my interest, runways terrified me. I was (still am) convinced that designers close their eyes, play a few rounds of “eeny, meeny, miny, moe” and voila – couture. Through experimenting with trends by way of thrifting and playing a lot of dress up, I realized that they may be on to something.

In celebration of the fall 2019 New York Fashion Week I, your local “Try Girl,” have put together a couple of wearable looks that feature some of this seasons hottest trends.

Minnie Mouse Chic

Within the span of five days, North Texas has managed to drop us head first into spring and drag us back into a wet and wintery hell — and I’m over it. Yet here I am, in a mini dress, covered in polka dots.

Is wearing a dress in temperatures below 50 degrees a good idea? Probably not. Does it achieve the coveted spring aesthetic? Absolutely.

From Burberry to Caroline Herrera, the classic polka-dotted print is making a comeback like it never left. While a polka-dotted blouse or accessories may seem like the easiest way into the trend, spotted looks are definitely better all over. The best way to expertly execute this trend is with a dress or a jumpsuit.

While the featured polka-dotted dress stars as the main attraction, the accessories are what really make this outfit stand out.

The satin scarf, a Parisian girl’s go-to accessory, is beautifully reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn and instantly transforms any outfit into one worthy of the Hollywood starlet.

White shoes are notorious for being a fashion faux pas. Well then, I suppose it’s a great thing that these featured Steve Madden booties are cream and snakeskin inspired. We often reach for a black or brown shoe in order to dial down an outfit, but sometimes an out of the ordinary shoe is needed to add a little spice.

Suit up, baby!

Yes. I went there, I tried it and I did that.

Contrary to popular belief, suits aren’t mutually exclusive to career fairs and the workplace. I say wear it in the rain, on a train and in a tree if you want to. But keep in mind that this season’s power suit is not for the faint of heart.

Most of the suits seen on this seasons runway feature bold primary and neon colors as well as animal prints and florals. With that being said, this look is perfect for those allergic to color as the pantsuit lets the plaid print do all the talking.

One of my favorite accessories that manage to turn around any outfit is statement earrings. Even though this look is already bold on its own, the earrings ironically make the look more cohesive and polished.

If you loathe the frivolous process of trends and think that everyone who follows are vain sheep, more power to you. But as said by the iconic and brilliantly fictional Miranda Priestly from “The Devil Wears Prada,” “It’s sort of comical how you think that you’ve made a choice that exempts you from the fashion industry” when what you wear is ultimately chosen by industry professionals.

Experimenting with the latest looks can be a great way of finding your style and yourself, but wear the trends, don’t let the trends wear you.

Featured Images by: Angelina Olivia.