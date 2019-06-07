Bonnie Brae and Scripture Street roundabout to cost $3.4 million

The roundabout planned for the intersection of Bonnie Brae and Scripture streets will cost an estimated $3.4 million, city of Denton staff said at a public meeting about the construction on June 6.

This meeting, following the first one held on May 30, covered the time frame of the construction, detours in place, the benefits of a roundabout and discussed other construction projects along Bonnie Brae.

The closure of Bonnie Brae and Scripture streets is set to begin June 10 and last 12 weeks.

“This has been a project that’s long been planned, with improvements made this quarter,” said Jim Jenks, the project manager. “This is going to help make it more safe and also help with the traffic flow.”

Jenks explained that the installation of a roundabout will offer a safer alternative as opposed to traffic lights and stop signs. Pedestrian walkways will be offered along the sides of the roundabout, as well as crossing.

Project experts attended the meeting to inform Denton citizens about the construction plans and traffic resolutions being offered for the project’s set time frame. Any concerns brought up by meeting attendants were answered by a representative or explained in the brochures handed out.

Deputy City Engineer Pritam Deshmukh, addressed the time frame of the construction.

“The reason we’re planning this project during the summer session, with the lowest number of students enrolled, is that traffic is really low,” said Deshmukh. “Yes, with the closure of [Bonnie Brae] there will be some inconvenience but it will be for a really short period of time.”

During the construction, detours will be placed along Interstate 35, connecting University Drive and West Oak Street.

Plans for McKenna Park and how parking will be affected were also discussed at the meeting.

“Currently there is parking available on Thomas [Street],” said Deshmukh regarding the parking outside of McKenna Park. “The parking lot will be [closed off] for construction because that area will be heavily utilized.”

“This is one of the busiest intersections in the city.” said Lee Perry, an assistant city engineer. “It can take some time for people to get used to, but it’s the best option for travel time,”