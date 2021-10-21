North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

Both the university and city work on infrastructure winterization as colder weather comes

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Both the university and city work on infrastructure winterization as colder weather comes

Both the university and city work on infrastructure winterization as colder weather comes
October 21
10:00 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
October 21st, 2021

October 21st, 2021

Both the university and the city of Denton are currently undertaking winterization efforts to ensure their infrastructure can withstand another severe winter storm.

In February of this year, Winter Storm Uri knocked out power for many Texas residents. Denton was no exception.

“It was so cold in our apartment that on our next grocery store visit I purchased a small collapsible fire pit and some firewood,” Denton resident Jared Atkins said.

Denton residents should not have to worry about a repeat of last winter as colder weather starts to roll around, however, according to local power companies.

“I think the whole grid will be more prepared,” said Terry Naulty, assistant general manager of Denton Municipal Electric. “Not just Denton but the whole grid, and that includes natural gas supplies.”

Naulty said part of the problem during February’s storm was the equipment that removes moisture from natural gas had lost power, allowing the gas to freeze.

“Those facilities have now been identified and have been put on a critical infrastructure list so that they don’t lose electrical power,” Naulty said.

Even with the Texas grid as a whole seemingly in better shape according to Naulty, DME is also taking individual steps to prepare for winter weather.

“It’s really a two-stage process,” Naulty said. “The first phase of winterization is actually some operational changes that we’re making.”

Phase one, which includes “minor hardware equipment changes,” has already been implemented. The main problem for DME during Winter Storm Uri was the loss of natural gas to the facility. Phase one of DME’s winterization efforts focused on making sure it could avoid freeze-ups if it did lose the natural gas supply a second time.

“The next phase, engineering evaluation, will be to determine what changes can be made to ensure that we never lose [the] natural gas supply,” Naulty said.

While phase two of DME’s winterization has not started yet, the Denton City Council will be approving a contract for the engineering evaluation in the coming weeks, Naulty said.

The university is also preparing for potential severe winter weather and started developing its initial plan in March.

“Our design for our buildings has been notched up a little bit,” said Danny Armitage, associate vice president for auxiliary services in Student Affairs.

Nine pages of the university’s after-action report, which was shared with the North Texas Daily, detail the steps of its improvement plan. Specific goals include expediting emergency communication, developing a plan to address housing issues caused by prolonged power outages and installing critical equipment with monitors to alert operators of power issues and other failures. Many of the steps in the report have a goal date set for this November but due to “significant procurement issues” some may take longer than initially thought, Armitage said.

“I think we have a better understanding of what we can do if and when we experience anything like last February,” Armitage said.

The university had a winter weather plan in place before Winter Storm Uri but has increased efforts since then. During the storm in February, dining and residence halls experienced burst pipes and rolling blackouts. Three sorority houses and the University Services Building experienced substantial water damage, then Associate Vice President for Facilities David Reynolds told the Daily in February.

“There are teams in place that have been working all year long since that winter event to make sure that we have a handle on what we can do if and when a similar type of event happens again,” Armitage said.

Featured Image: Snow covers the University of North Texas entrance sign on Feb. 22, 2021. Photo by Jami Hitchcock

Tags
city of DentondentonDenton Municipal Electricice stormprepare for wintersevere weatherTexas Winter StormUNTwinterwinter stormwinter storm uriwinterization
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
John Anderson

John Anderson

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

The Roundup

<script id="mcjs">!function(c,h,i,m,p){m=c.createElement(h),p=c.getElementsByTagName(h)[0],m.async=1,m.src=i,p.parentNode.insertBefore(m,p)}(document,"script","https://chimpstatic.com/mcjs-connected/js/users/de9596854f37498d65b58fa8f/42480106fd1ae582112be0c96.js");</script>

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@JohnAndersontx: Go check out this weeks paper and read the story I wrote on winterization! https://t.co/ZelBlUitTD

- 1 hour ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@Reed_Smith25: Front cover this week with a return to writing softball stories. I’m joined on page 5 by @ReyesLidianna, who wrote a stellar piece on cross country.Go pick up a copy of the @ntdaily https://t.co/EX6b0l3AZU

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@OberkromJaden: here it is!! #HalloweenKills was a extremely fun ride, even with some issues here and there. give this one a read if you have some free time!!🎃 https://t.co/9oZeK8wMtJ

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@Reed_Smith25: Wren Baker and Neal Smatresk press conference will begin shortly, stay tuned here for details.@ntdaily https://t.co/wKUvKKrUO1

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@tarpwill: Hey, UNT students!The @ntdaily has put out its latest edition on the stands on the web! What’s next for University winterization? How do education workers feel about limits on race discussions? Softball?Plus @OberkromJaden and I reviewed Halloween Kills and The Last Duel! https://t.co/OTpLWBS7oH

- 2 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram