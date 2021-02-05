BREAKING: Board of regents approve contract extension for women’s basketball head coach Jalie Mitchell

Friday afternoon the North Texas board of regents approved the parameters for extending the contract of women’s basketball head coach Jalie Mitchell. The last contract extension Mitchell signed was in the summer of 2018 which lasted through the end of the 2021-22 season.



Since the 2016-2017 season when Mitchell took over the program, the team has produced two winning seasons and is currently sitting at an (8-3, 5-1 Conference USA) record as of Friday afternoon. North Texas had not produced a winning season since the 2005-2006 campaign where the Mean Green compiled a 19-9 overall record.

North Texas advanced to the Women’s Basketball Invitational Tournament Finals during the 2018-19 postseason. The Mean Green had not won a postseason game beyond a conference tournament in program history before winning three straight games in the WBI.



Tonight the Mean Green enter a two-game series at Louisiana Tech University with an 8-3 record, including a 5-1 mark in conference play. North Texas is on course to post its third winning season in the last four years.



Mitchell played at North Texas from 1998-2002 and was a four-time all-conference selection and the 2002 Sun Belt Player of the Year averaging 19.4 points per game. She is the program’s leading scorer with 1,764 points and her number 44 was retired on her senior night in 2002. Five years later Mitchell was inducted into the North Texas Athletic Hall of Fame along with teammate Rosalyn Reades.

Featured Image: Head Coach Jalie Mitchell coaches the Mean Green after they miss a defensive assignment against the University of North Carolina at Charlotte on March 11, 2020. Image by Zachary Thomas