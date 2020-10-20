BREAKING: C-USA announces 2020-21 basketball season format

The Conference USA board of directors approved a series of new protocols and formats for the upcoming basketball season for C-USA participants, as well as the championship format for both men and women’s basketball.

The conference will keep the 18-game regular season but will primarily focus on the health and safety of student-athletes. In this format, schools will play two games per visit at four select C-USA schools and host four select teams in a two-game series, while playing a rival opponent one time each at home and away.

The new format C-USA officials created is designed to reduce the amount of traveling during conference play. Additionally, the final week of the regular season will be optioned to re-schedule any potential postponed games.

The championship format will continue the 12-team entry tournament, where the C-USA tournament will be held March 10-13 in Frisco, Texas.

