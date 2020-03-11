North Texas Daily

BREAKING: C-USA to restrict attendance for conference basketball tournament

BREAKING: C-USA to restrict attendance for conference basketball tournament

March 11
22:11 2020
Following the NCAA’s decision to take action by limiting attendance during March Madness concerning COVID-19 or coronavirus Wednesday afternoon, Conference-USA has now confirmed it will keep a restricted attendance throughout the conference basketball tournament, according to local law and health officials. The C-USA basketball tournament was held at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Below is the official press release statement from Mean Green Athletics on the matter:

“Championships at The Star after consultation with the NCAA, local authorities and related health and safety officials. All remaining games will be played with the official team party, student-athletes’ family members, credentialed media, television and radio crews and essential personnel. The event will be closed to the general public.”

Four games were played Wednesday in the C-USA basketball tournament, where four additional games are scheduled Thursday.

Stay tuned for any further updates and announcements regarding the NCAA and C-USA’s decision making on other sporting events.

Featured Image: Junior forward Zachary Simmons dunks the ball against Western Kentucky on March 1, 2020. Image by Zachary Thomas

