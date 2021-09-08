North Texas Daily

BREAKING: Conference USA sets new COVID-19 cancellation policies

BREAKING: Conference USA sets new COVID-19 cancellation policies

September 08
21:12 2021
Conference USA has announced its COVID-19 policy for the 2021-22 season. A statement released Wednesday afternoon from the conference says that “if a team is unable to compete in a regular-season conference game/match due to COVID-19, that team will forfeit the contest, which will count as a loss in the conference standings.”

Wednesday’s statement continues to say that “the team that is available to play will be awarded a win in the conference standings.” 

This is in stark contrast to the 2020 rules that did not punish a team for COVID-19 related issues. 

In the event that both teams are unable to compete due to COVID issues, the statement says that “a no-contest will be declared.” However, the statement adds that “rescheduling may be possible.”

The statement concludes by saying that “existing tie-breaker procedures for each of the conference’s sports will apply to determining champions, division champions and/or seeding within conference tournaments, when applicable.”

The new COVID-19 parameters will be in effect from now until they are adjusted or rescinded from the C-USA Board of Directors.

