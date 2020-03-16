BREAKING: Conference USA to shut down all spring sport competitions

All spring-participating sports in Conference USA are officially canceling the remainder of the season as of Monday, March 16, according to a press release by Mean Green Athletic News. The announcement came after a unanimous decision by the C-USA board of directors.

“I’m disappointed our spring sports teams won’t be able to finish their seasons,” said Wren Baker, North Texas Vice President and director of athletics. “But this is the right decision for everyone’s health and safety. We will work to help restore the year of eligibility for those students that would like their season of competition back.”

North Texas’ men’s basketball won the C-USA regular-season title and was set to play Florida Atlantic in the conference tournament-opening game before being canceled Thursday, March 12.

Other Mean Green spring sports including men and women’s golf, softball, swimming and diving, tennis, track and field and volleyball had games on their schedule throughout the rest of spring prior to cancellation.

Courtesy Conference USA