BREAKING: Contract extension approved for men’s basketball head coach

The North Texas board of regents approved a contract extension for men’s basketball head coach Grant McCasland on Thursday, according to the Denton Record Chronicle.

The board reportedly considered the extension’s parameters in executive session before voting in favor of the deal, and the North Texas athletics department is expected to finalize a deal with McCasland in the next few weeks.

McCasland’s current contract includes a $500,000 annual base salary with guaranteed incentives pushing the deal’s annual value to near $700,000 and runs through 2024. If and when the extension is finalized, McCasland will be signed with the Mean Green through 2026.

McCasland joined North Texas in March of 2017 and saw early success in leading the team to a victory at the College Basketball Invitational in his first season. He most recently won Conference USA Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year honors in 2020 after leading North Texas (20-11, 14-4 C-USA last season) to a C-USA regular season title. The team’s 14 conference wins last season were the most in school history.

Featured Image: Head coach Grant McCasland cuts down the net after the Mean Green win their first conference title since 1989 on March 1, 2020. Image by Zachary Thomas