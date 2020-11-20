North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

BREAKING: Contract extension approved for men’s basketball head coach

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

BREAKING: Contract extension approved for men’s basketball head coach

BREAKING: Contract extension approved for men’s basketball head coach
November 20
18:01 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
19th November, 2020

19th November, 2020

The North Texas board of regents approved a contract extension for men’s basketball head coach Grant McCasland on Thursday, according to the Denton Record Chronicle.

The board reportedly considered the extension’s parameters in executive session before voting in favor of the deal, and the North Texas athletics department is expected to finalize a deal with McCasland in the next few weeks.

McCasland’s current contract includes a $500,000 annual base salary with guaranteed incentives pushing the deal’s annual value to near $700,000 and runs through 2024. If and when the extension is finalized, McCasland will be signed with the Mean Green through 2026.

McCasland joined North Texas in March of 2017 and saw early success in leading the team to a victory at the College Basketball Invitational in his first season. He most recently won Conference USA Men’s Basketball Coach of the Year honors in 2020 after leading North Texas (20-11, 14-4 C-USA last season) to a C-USA regular season title. The team’s 14 conference wins last season were the most in school history.

Featured Image: Head coach Grant McCasland cuts down the net after the Mean Green win their first conference title since 1989 on March 1, 2020. Image by Zachary Thomas

Tags
Grant McCaslandmen's basketballNorth Texas men's basketball
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
John Fields

John Fields

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
The Last Draft Podcast: @thereal_Suarez & @bekah899 are back with the longest episode of the semester. Who better to talk to about Bekah’s caroling and Matt’s experiences with UNT coaches other than the one and only, @LampeBrooke. https://t.co/8jcOaRvuFq https://t.co/ZZrL6MJEnl

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
BREAKING: Contract extension approved for men’s basketball head coach📝 @JohnFields0 📸 @Tzac24 https://t.co/LdqmnzKjth

- 3 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
BREAKING: Men’s basketball releases 6 games for non-conference slate📝 @JohnFields0 📸 @Tzac24 https://t.co/KC020mImlq

- 3 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@OberkromJaden: I KNOW you’ve all be waiting for me to pitch a horror movie where a pizza delivery man murders people when he doesn’t get tipped. Lucky for you, I talk about that and so much more this week on the podcast! Check it out :) https://t.co/SSb8rwSvdP

- 8 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
DOSE: Welcome back to Daily’s Dose podcast. In this episode, join @HaleyNArnold, @OberkromJaden and @offbrand_chance as they discuss the best food-centric movies in honor of this week’s Thanksgiving-inspired publication. https://t.co/XBuabifa4Q https://t.co/gwYJIAAdF9

- 8 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram