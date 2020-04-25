BREAKING: Defensive end LaDarius Hamilton signs with Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent

Former first-team All-Conference USA standout defensive-end LaDarius Hamilton signed as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys immediately after the NFL Draft had concluded. Hamilton participated in the NFL Combine workout held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, in February and finished amongst the top rankings in three of the six primary drills for his position. He finished in the top 15 in bench press (27 reps), broad jump (9-feet-6-inches) and 20-yard shuttle (4.49 seconds) at the combine.

Hamilton was a four-year starter on the defensive line for North Texas, leading the Mean Green to bowl appearances in three of the four seasons. In the 2019 season, Hamilton was named a team captain and spent his third season on the leadership council in a campaign that included 39 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

In his time with the Mean Green, Hamilton finished sixth overall in tackles for loss (28.5) and tied sixth in career sacks (17). Hamilton is the first Mean Green football player to be chosen by an NFL team.

“Congrats to [Hamilton] on signing,” North Texas head coach Seth Littrell said on Twitter. “Go in there with a chip on your shoulder and dominate like we all know you can do. Proud of you!”

The Dallas Cowboys drafted seven players and has signed 10 undrafted free agents as of Saturday evening.

Featured Image: Senior defensive end LaDarius Hamilton yells after completing a sack at the game against Texas-El Paso on Nov. 2, 2019. Image by Jordan Collard