North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

BREAKING: Deonte Simpson dismissed from football program following assault charge

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

BREAKING: Deonte Simpson dismissed from football program following assault charge

BREAKING: Deonte Simpson dismissed from football program following assault charge
October 12
23:45 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
October 7th, 2021

October 7th, 2021

Sophomore wide receiver Deonte Simpson was detained by Denton Police for “assault causes bodily injury family member” at 8:37 p.m. Tuesday night, resulting in his immediate dismissal from North Texas’ football team.

“Effective immediately Deonte Simpson has been dismissed from the North Texas football program,” head coach Seth Littrell said in a statement released at 9:45 p.m. by team officials

Per reports from the Denton Record-Chronicle:

“Denton police were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 3200 block of Heritage Trail on Tuesday night, according to Denton Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith.”

“Officers determined that Simpson struck a female he was in a dating relationship with causing bodily injury, Beckwith said. The woman was taken to a local hospital with multiple unspecified injuries that were non-life-threatening, according to Beckwith.”

Simpson had been at the program since 2019 after playing at West Brook High School in Beaumont, Texas. Simpson never broke out into consistent playing time at North Texas.

This season, Simpson played in three of five games, compiling five receptions for 73 yards and no touchdowns. Most notably in 2021, Simpson lost his helmet on what would have been a 20+ yard touchdown reception versus the University of Alabama-Birmingham on Sept. 18.

Simpson’s dismissal comes three days before North Texas takes on Marshall University at home on Friday night.

Image source ESPN

Tags
breakingDeonte Simpsonunt football
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Reed Smith

Reed Smith

Senior Sports Writer.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

The Roundup

<script id="mcjs">!function(c,h,i,m,p){m=c.createElement(h),p=c.getElementsByTagName(h)[0],m.async=1,m.src=i,p.parentNode.insertBefore(m,p)}(document,"script","https://chimpstatic.com/mcjs-connected/js/users/de9596854f37498d65b58fa8f/42480106fd1ae582112be0c96.js");</script>

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@starshipalex: Hi! I’m writing a story for the @ntdaily on #DentonTexas possibly getting a new 5th district. How do you feel about the redistricting? DM me and we can talk about it!

- 2 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Stop asking directors about superhero movies📝@OberkromJaden 🖼️@ooopsrobynn https://t.co/Ni2hi5qF7A

- 3 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Proof of vaccination is the future of attending events📝@OberkromJaden 🖼️@GishhyOrange https://t.co/hPINctdlJL

- 3 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Make sure to sign up for The Roundup and never miss out on our coverage! https://t.co/cLBpzhkLGs

- 3 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
Have you heard? The EdBoard’s October playlist is finally here! 🎃 https://t.co/SML4ng30qJ

- 3 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram