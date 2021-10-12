BREAKING: Deonte Simpson dismissed from football program following assault charge

Sophomore wide receiver Deonte Simpson was detained by Denton Police for “assault causes bodily injury family member” at 8:37 p.m. Tuesday night, resulting in his immediate dismissal from North Texas’ football team.

“Effective immediately Deonte Simpson has been dismissed from the North Texas football program,” head coach Seth Littrell said in a statement released at 9:45 p.m. by team officials

Per reports from the Denton Record-Chronicle:

“Denton police were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 3200 block of Heritage Trail on Tuesday night, according to Denton Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith.”

“Officers determined that Simpson struck a female he was in a dating relationship with causing bodily injury, Beckwith said. The woman was taken to a local hospital with multiple unspecified injuries that were non-life-threatening, according to Beckwith.”

Simpson had been at the program since 2019 after playing at West Brook High School in Beaumont, Texas. Simpson never broke out into consistent playing time at North Texas.

This season, Simpson played in three of five games, compiling five receptions for 73 yards and no touchdowns. Most notably in 2021, Simpson lost his helmet on what would have been a 20+ yard touchdown reception versus the University of Alabama-Birmingham on Sept. 18.

Simpson’s dismissal comes three days before North Texas takes on Marshall University at home on Friday night.

