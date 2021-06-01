BREAKING: Football releases majority of 2021 television schedule

The 2021 Conference USA football television schedule has been released and all but one of North Texas’ games now have a set platform.

A majority of the team’s games will be streamed on ESPN3 or ESPN+, starting with the Sept. 4 season opener versus Northwestern State University (ESPN3) and the Sept. 11 rivalry game versus Southern Methodist University (ESPN+).

The Mean Green start conference play on Stadium, facing both defending C-USA champion the University of Alabama-Birmingham (Sept. 18) and Louisiana Tech University (Sept. 25) on the platform.

A Southeastern Conference matchup against the University of Missouri on Oct. 9 has yet to gain a network assignment, while the following week’s matchup versus Marshall University will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network on Oct. 15.

The remainder of North Texas’ games starting with the Oct. 23 competition versus Liberty University and ending with the regular season closer versus the University of Texas-San Antonio on Nov. 27 will be streamed on either ESPN3 or ESPN+.

UNT football coach Seth Littrell looks out onto the field before the game against Houston Baptist on Sept. 5, 2020. Image by Zachary Thomas