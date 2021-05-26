North Texas Daily

BREAKING: Former football assistant coach Tate Wallis has improper relationship charges dismissed

BREAKING: Former football assistant coach Tate Wallis has improper relationship charges dismissed

May 26
12:52 2021
Both charges of an improper relationship between a student and educator against former football assistant coach Tate Wallis have been dismissed by judge Lee Ann Breading on Wednesday, the Denton Record-Chronicle’s Brett Vito reported.

“I am glad that the evidence has shown that the allegations made against me were not based on facts,” Wallis said in a statement provided to the Denton Record-Chronicle by his attorneys Stephanie Luce Ola and Earl Dobson. “From the very beginning, I worked diligently to clear my name and show that these charges were erroneous. I appreciate the effort of my defense counsel and all of the people who supported me while the evidence was reviewed. I look forward to putting this behind me.”

Wallis was previously arrested on Sept. 3, 2020, on two counts of improper relationship between a student and educator stemming from his time as the football team’s offensive coordinator at Argyle High School, according to the Associated Press.

“We are pleased by the decision of the District Attorney’s Office to drop the charges against Mr. Wallis,” Wallis’ attorneys said in a statement provided to the Denton Record-Chronicle. “With a thorough review of the evidence, it became clear to us that the charges made against Mr. Wallis were not supported with facts. We hope that this can help Mr. Wallis move forward and reclaim his reputation as a respectable member of our community.”

One of Wallis’ accusers was a manager for Argyle’s football team, according to the Denton Record-Chronicle. The affidavit said Wallis began commenting on the manager’s appearance and later touched her buttocks and breasts with his hands, according to the Denton Record-Chronicle.

After his arrest and subsequent release on bail the next day, Wallis resigned as North Texas quarterbacks coach on Sept. 10, 2020, after being officially named to the position on Jan. 31, 2020.

“Tate Wallis has offered his resignation and we have accepted,” the North Texas Athletics Department said in a statement at the time.

Courtesy Denton Record Chronicle and Jordan Collard

Tags
Argyle High SchoolArgyle High School footballfootballfootball teamNorth Texas footballTate Wallisunt football
