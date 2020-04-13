North Texas Daily

BREAKING: Former North Texas guard Umoja Gibson transfers to Oklahoma

April 13

BREAKING: Former North Texas guard Umoja Gibson transfers to Oklahoma
April 13
17:24 2020
In sophomore guard Umoja Gibson’s eleven days searching for a new team since his departure from North Texas, he announced Monday on Twitter the decision to play at Oklahoma next season. Gibson’s eligibility to play next season is undetermined due to transfer waivers not officially clearing yet.

“I’m Blessed and thankful for the opportunity to continue my education & to play basketball at The University of Oklahoma,” Gibson said on Twitter.

In his second full season as a starter for North Texas, he was named second-team All-Conference USA, averaging 14.5 points, 1.9 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 30.4 minutes per game. Gibson and junior guard Javion Hamlet led an offensive duo to North Texas’ first conference championship since 1989.

Oklahoma last season finished at 19-12, 9-9 Big 12, including a non-conference 82-80 victory over North Texas. The Sooners finished sixth out of 10 in the Big 12 in total scoring offensively at 2177 points (70.3 points per game), but also led the conference in free throw percentage (.766) and defensive rebounds per game (28.55).

Oklahoma’s leading scorer Kristian Doolittle is set to depart after his senior season where Gibson will potentially fill in offensively.

Featured Image: Redshirt sophomore Umoja Gibson prepares to pass the ball to the post against Western Kentucky on March 1, 2020. Image by Zachary Thomas

No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

