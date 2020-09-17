BREAKING: Former North Texas men’s basketball forward signs professional contract

North Texas Daily

September 17
13:24 2020
17th September, 2020

17th September, 2020

Former North Texas men’s basketball player Deng Geu signed a professional contract with the Horsens IC Basketball Club, an international team in Denmark that competes in the Basketligaen league.

Geu came to Denton as a grad transfer to North Texas in the 2019-20 season from North Dakota State, where he helped lead the team in the 2018-19 season to an NCAA Tournament appearance. In his lone season at North Texas, Geu made an immediate impact on the Mean Green men’s team who won their first regular-season Conference USA title since 1989.

The 6-foot-8 forward started in all 31 games averaging 7.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. He led the team in blocks (31) and was second on the team in rebounds (176).

Notable performances Geu had last season were two double-doubles against Eastern Michigan and Texas Wesleyan. His highest scoring games were at 18 points against No. 15 Utah State and the opening C-USA game against Western Kentucky.

Horsens IC has six Danish titles in their team history and finished in the top two rankings in the league within the last five seasons. The team has a .770 winning percentage in the same five-year span.

Geu has international basketball experience with playing for Uganda’s national team.

Featured Image: Forward Deng Geu drives past UTEP defender and finishes at the rim on Jan. 25, 2020. Image by Zachary Thomas

