BREAKING: Increase in North Texas athletic department's active COVID-19 cases to 30




November 08
18:29 2020
5th November, 2020

Sunday afternoon the North Texas athletic department had 30 positive COVID-19 active cases following its weekly round of testing, according to a source from the athletics department.

The athletics department had 15 positive tests last week, with active cases increasing since the previous three weeks within the department.

North Texas has 47 members within the athletic department who recovered from infections since testing began in June. A total of 8,931 tests have been conducted in five months, including 89 positive tests.

As of Week 11, North Texas football had four games postponed or canceled this season against Texas A&M (scheduled Sept. 12), Houston (scheduled Sept. 26), UTEP (scheduled Oct. 31) and Louisiana Tech (scheduled Nov. 7).

The football team as of Sunday afternoon is set to play Alabama-Birmingham on the road on Nov. 14.

North Texas football is following Conference USA guidelines mandating all players, coaches and staff members test for COVID-19 three times per week.

The school has implemented a series of protocols among each of its athletics teams to prevent the disease from spreading. The actions call for athletes to stay socially distant in locker rooms and limit the number of athletes participating in different activities.

Featured Image: The Mean Green runs out on the field for the game against Charlotte on Oct. 10, 2020. Image by Zachary Thomas

