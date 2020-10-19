North Texas Daily

BREAKING: Jason Bean earns C-USA Offensive Player of the Week following win against Middle Tennesee

October 19
13:47 2020
North Texas sophomore quarterback Jason Bean earned Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week following a 350-yard and five-touchdown performance against Middle Tennesee in a 52-35 win from Saturday. Bean was also named to the Manning Award Stars of the Week and the Davey O’Brien Award Great 8 list.

Bean entered Saturday’s matchup as the backup to fellow sophomore quarterback Austin Aune and took over while trailing 21-7 to the Blue Raiders in the second quarter. He completed 12-of-17 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns, also rushing 169 yards and three touchdowns.

“I thought [Bean] came in and stepped up and did a great job,” head coach Seth Littrell said in the post-game press conference. “He’s had a great week of preparation with not only football but also the mental side of things and being prepared to go into the game whenever that time comes.”

The Mean Green offense broke its own program record for total yards for the second time this season with 768 against Middle Tennesee. The previous record was established on Sept. 5 against Houston Baptist when the offense produced 721 total yards.

Through the completion of Week 7, North Texas ranks No. 1 in the NCAA FBS for total yards of offense with 2,968 yards (averaging 593.6 yards per game). Among C-USA teams, the Mean Green offense ranks No. 1 in passing offense (338.6 yards per game), rushing (255 yards per game) and scoring offense (39.2 points per game).

Featured Image: Senior running back DeAndre Torrey runs the ball up the middle, while quarterback Jason Bean watches the play, against Houston Baptist on Sept. 5, 2020. Image by Zachary Thomas

