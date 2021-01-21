BREAKING: Men’s and women’s basketball games versus Old Dominion postponed

North Texas men’s and women’s basketball announced on Thursday that both programs’ two-game series against Old Dominion University have been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing within both ODU programs.

Both teams’ games were originally scheduled for Jan. 22 and 23, with women’s basketball (8-3, 5-1 Conference USA) set to host Old Dominion (5-5, 2-4 C-USA) in the Super Pit, while men’s basketball (7-5, 3-1 C-USA) was slated to face the Monarchs (8-4, 4-2 C-USA) in Norfolk, Virginia.

North Texas and Old Dominion will work with C-USA to reschedule the games, according to the North Texas release.

For men’s basketball, this latest postponement marks the Mean Green’s second C-USA series postponed due to COVID-19 issues within their opponent’s program. Men’s basketball was set to open C-USA play on Jan. 1 and 2 with a two-game home series against the University of Alabama-Birmingham before those games were postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing within the UAB program.

The postponement for women’s basketball is the first of conference play after successfully completing its first three two-game series versus UAB, Texas-San Antonio and Texas-El Paso.

Both squads are set to return to action on Jan. 28 and 30 as they each play a two-game series against Rice University. Women’s basketball will be at home for the Jan. 28 matchup and in Houston on Jan. 30, while men’s basketball will be on the road for the Jan. 28 matchup and return for a home game on Jan. 30.

Featured Image: Redshirt sophomore Quincy Noble dribbles past UTSA defender on Jan. 8, 2021. Image by Zachary Thomas