North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

BREAKING: Men’s and women’s basketball games versus Old Dominion postponed

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

BREAKING: Men’s and women’s basketball games versus Old Dominion postponed

BREAKING: Men’s and women’s basketball games versus Old Dominion postponed
January 21
11:42 2021
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
3rd December, 2020

3rd December, 2020

North Texas men’s and women’s basketball announced on Thursday that both programs’ two-game series against Old Dominion University have been postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing within both ODU programs.

Both teams’ games were originally scheduled for Jan. 22 and 23, with women’s basketball (8-3, 5-1 Conference USA) set to host Old Dominion (5-5, 2-4 C-USA) in the Super Pit, while men’s basketball (7-5, 3-1 C-USA) was slated to face the Monarchs (8-4, 4-2 C-USA) in Norfolk, Virginia.

North Texas and Old Dominion will work with C-USA to reschedule the games, according to the North Texas release.

For men’s basketball, this latest postponement marks the Mean Green’s second C-USA series postponed due to COVID-19 issues within their opponent’s program. Men’s basketball was set to open C-USA play on Jan. 1 and 2 with a two-game home series against the University of Alabama-Birmingham before those games were postponed due to positive COVID-19 tests and subsequent contact tracing within the UAB program.

The postponement for women’s basketball is the first of conference play after successfully completing its first three two-game series versus UAB, Texas-San Antonio and Texas-El Paso.

Both squads are set to return to action on Jan. 28 and 30 as they each play a two-game series against Rice University. Women’s basketball will be at home for the Jan. 28 matchup and in Houston on Jan. 30, while men’s basketball will be on the road for the Jan. 28 matchup and return for a home game on Jan. 30.

Featured Image: Redshirt sophomore Quincy Noble dribbles past UTSA defender on Jan. 8, 2021. Image by Zachary Thomas

Tags
Mean Green men's basketballMean Green women's basketballmen's basketballNorth Texas men's basketballNorth Texas women's basketballODUOld DominionOld Dominion men's basketballOld Dominion women's basketballwomen's basketball
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
John Fields

John Fields

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
BREAKING: Men’s and women’s basketball games versus Old Dominion postponed📝 @JohnFields0 📸 @Tzac24 https://t.co/MuGGoKLq7S

- 9 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@OberkromJaden: Make sure and check out the first episode of the semester! Super excited to continue the podcast! It’s going to be a great year! https://t.co/gV6zzW4eSu

- 11 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
DOSE: Welcome back to Daily’s Dose podcast. In this episode, join @OberkromJaden and @lat2049 as they discuss WandaVision and all 10 Marvel movies releasing this year. https://t.co/1VDZI2ui2O https://t.co/jLkrJ5q0o5

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
NEWS: President Biden, Vice President Harris promise unity to a divided nation📝 @Cris_to_balSoto https://t.co/lu5XwIIqvz

- 1 day ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@spencer_kain: have a lot of opinions and want to share them? we’re always looking for more volunteer writers to join the opinion section at @ntdaily! Send me a dm and I can get you involved and ready to write! This is for ALL students too, we want everyone to have their voice heard!

- 1 day ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram