BREAKING: Men’s and women’s basketball previously postponed games rescheduled

On Thursday, Conference USA announced a number of men’s and women’s basketball games previously postponed due to COVID-19 issues have been rescheduled. Among the rescheduled matchups were North Texas’ men’s basketball series against the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the women’s team’s series against Rice University.

Men’s basketball (10-6, 6-2 C-USA) will now face the Blazers (16-2, 9-1 C-USA) on March 5 and 6 with both games taking place in Denton. The Mean Green was previously set to host UAB on Jan. 1 and 2 to open C-USA play but the series was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Blazers’ program. Both the March 5 and 6 games will be televised on ESPN+.

Women’s basketball (9-4, 6-2 C-USA) will now host Rice (10-1, 6-0 C-USA) on March 4 and face the Owls in Houston on March 6. North Texas was previously set to play the Owls in Denton on Jan. 28 and in Houston on Jan. 30 before the series was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within Rice’s program. Both the March 4 and 6 games will be broadcast through C-USA’ television stream.

Each squad has had two C-USA series postponed thus far, with all due to issues within their opponents’ programs, and both teams have yet to reschedule their games against Old Dominion University. Women’s basketball was set to host the Monarchs (6-7, 3-6 C-USA) on Jan. 22 and 23 while men’s basketball was set to face Old Dominion (10-5, 6-3 C-USA) in Norfolk, Virginia, on the same dates. Both series were postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Monarchs’ respective programs.

With the Conference USA basketball tournament set to be played on March 10-13 in Frisco, Texas, there is not a clear opening for either squad to reschedule their series against Old Dominion after the latest rescheduling.

Featured Images by Zachary Thomas