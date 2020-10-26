BREAKING: Men’s and women’s basketball release conference schedules

On Monday, the North Texas men’s and women’s basketball teams released their conference basketball schedules for the upcoming season. Their conference slates are structured differently from previous seasons following Oct. 20 changes to this year’s scheduling format by Conference USA.

Both teams will play nine sets of back-to-back games against conference opponents, playing in the same location for both games in eight of the nine back-to-backs to minimize travel during conference play. The other back-to-back will include one home game for each team, with both men’s and women’s basketball facing Rice University in those contests.

Throughout conference play, both men’s and women’s basketball will face the same opponents each week while alternating home and road games between the two teams. Neither team will have more than three home games in a row.

The Mean Green will begin conference play against the University of Alabama-Birmingham on Dec. 31 and Jan. 2, with men’s basketball hosting UAB in Denton. The two teams will then face Texas-San Antonio, UTEP and Old Dominion over the next three weeks, with the women’s basketball home opener set for Jan. 7 against Texas-San Antonio.

After those eight games, North Texas will play their lone home and road set against Rice, with women’s basketball hosting the Owls in the Super Pit on Jan. 28 before traveling to Houston on Jan. 30 while men’s basketball has their home bout with Rice.

Over the following three weeks, men’s basketball will face last season’s No. 2 and No. 3 C-USA finishers at home in Louisiana Tech and Western Kentucky, with a road set against Southern Mississippi scheduled in between. Women’s basketball will face Louisiana Tech and the Hilltoppers on the road and travel home to face Southern Miss.

Both teams will face Marshall for their final conference sets, with women’s basketball hosting the Thundering Herd on Feb. 25 and 27 in Denton.

After conference play is scheduled to conclude, there is a built-in open week providing wiggle room in case of COVID-19 cancellations.

The C-USA Championship tournament is set to occur March 10-13 in Frisco, Texas, with the top 12 regular-season finishers qualifying for the event.

