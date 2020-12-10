BREAKING: Men’s basketball adds game against No. 11 West Virginia

North Texas Daily

December 10
12:49 2020
On Thursday, North Texas men’s basketball (1-2, 0-0 Conference USA) announced the addition of a Dec. 11 road bout with West Virginia (4-1, 0-0 Big 12 Conference) to its non-conference slate. West Virginia is currently ranked No. 11 in The Associated Press poll after its 4-1 start, with its only loss coming against current No. 1 Gonzaga by a score of 87-82.

The game is set to tipoff from Morgantown, West Virginia, at 2 p.m. CT and will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, according to the North Texas press release.

This announcement comes after head coach Grant McCasland said on Monday that the team was looking to add non-conference games this week since it did not have any scheduled until a Dec. 15 matchup with Arkansas-Pine Bluff. North Texas last played on Dec. 4, falling to Mississippi State by a score of 69-63.

This addition brings the Mean Green’s non-conference slate to seven games total, with four games still to be played after facing Mississippi Valley State, Arkansas and Mississippi State to start the season. The maximum number of non-conference games for any team this season is nine, so North Texas may still be looking to add two more games to its slate, particularly in the gap between its Dec. 19 matchup with LSU and the Jan. 1 start of conference play.

Featured Image: Redshirt sophomore guard Umoja Gibson cradles the ball through Charlotte defense on Feb. 13, 2020. Image by Zachary Thomas

