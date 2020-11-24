North Texas Daily

North Texas Daily

BREAKING: Men’s basketball adds non-conference game, announces broadcasting schedule

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

BREAKING: Men’s basketball adds non-conference game, announces broadcasting schedule

BREAKING: Men’s basketball adds non-conference game, announces broadcasting schedule
November 24
12:01 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Latest Issue of North Texas Daily

Latest Issue
19th November, 2020

19th November, 2020

North Texas men’s basketball announced the addition of a home matchup with Texas A&M Commerce to its non-conference slate. The game is set to be played on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m in the Super Pit.

This follows head coach Grant McCasland on Monday saying the team was still trying to finalize contracts for two non-conference games, including one at home.

In addition to the new game, men’s basketball also announced its broadcasting schedule for the 2020-21 season. It is headlined by the team’s Feb. 26 bout with Marshall being televised on ESPNU, in addition to three non-conference matchups being shown on the SEC Network+ and 10 conference games on ESPN+.

North Texas’ two home matchups with preseason Conference USA favorite Western Kentucky on Feb. 19 and 20 will be broadcast via CBS Sports Network on Facebook. The home series against UTEP (Jan. 15 and 16) and Louisiana Tech (Feb. 5 and 6), as well as the second matchup with Marshall (Feb. 27), will all be broadcast on Stadium.

Additionally, the Mean Green’s four home non-conference games against Mississippi Valley State (Nov. 26), Texas A&M Commerce (Dec. 1), Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Dec. 15) and Houston Baptist (Dec. 17) will all be broadcast through C-USA.

Featured Image: Senior guard James Reese dribbles down the baseline to pass the ball against Charlotte on Feb. 13, 2020. Image by Zachary Thomas

Tags
espnESPNUMean Green men's basketballMen's basketball non-conference scheduleNon-conference scheduleNorth Texas men's basketballTV schedule release
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
John Fields

John Fields

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Search Bar

NT Daily TV

Sidebar Thumbnails Ad

Twitter Feed

North Texas Daily @ntdaily
SPORTS: Women’s basketball season preview: No longer the inexperienced team📝 @prestonrios_ 📸 @Tzac24 https://t.co/S2kje11Xwt

- 15 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
SPORTS: Men’s basketball season preview: Strong senior class reloading for more📝 @prestonrios_ 📸 @Tzac24 https://t.co/5ogw352cC4

- 15 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
OPINION: Kim, there are people dying out there📝 @meghanaav16 🖼️ @GishhyOrange https://t.co/4WDC2x05GP

- 16 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
SPORTS: Senior nose tackle wins C-USA Defensive Player of the Week📝 @prestonrios_ 📸 @Tzac24 https://t.co/Cj2nwr59sN

- 21 hours ago

h J R
North Texas Daily @ntdaily
@tarpwill: The @ntdaily also covered the candidates here: https://t.co/ynB4GWxUSj

- 23 hours ago

h J R

Sidebar Bottom Block Ad

Flytedesk Ad

North Texas Daily © 2019

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram