BREAKING: Men’s basketball adds non-conference game, announces broadcasting schedule

North Texas men’s basketball announced the addition of a home matchup with Texas A&M Commerce to its non-conference slate. The game is set to be played on Dec. 1 at 7 p.m in the Super Pit.

This follows head coach Grant McCasland on Monday saying the team was still trying to finalize contracts for two non-conference games, including one at home.

In addition to the new game, men’s basketball also announced its broadcasting schedule for the 2020-21 season. It is headlined by the team’s Feb. 26 bout with Marshall being televised on ESPNU, in addition to three non-conference matchups being shown on the SEC Network+ and 10 conference games on ESPN+.

North Texas’ two home matchups with preseason Conference USA favorite Western Kentucky on Feb. 19 and 20 will be broadcast via CBS Sports Network on Facebook. The home series against UTEP (Jan. 15 and 16) and Louisiana Tech (Feb. 5 and 6), as well as the second matchup with Marshall (Feb. 27), will all be broadcast on Stadium.

Additionally, the Mean Green’s four home non-conference games against Mississippi Valley State (Nov. 26), Texas A&M Commerce (Dec. 1), Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Dec. 15) and Houston Baptist (Dec. 17) will all be broadcast through C-USA.

Featured Image: Senior guard James Reese dribbles down the baseline to pass the ball against Charlotte on Feb. 13, 2020. Image by Zachary Thomas